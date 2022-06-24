Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daisy Shah’s day out with her four-legged friends is everything adorable!

    Actor Daisy Shah spent a day with puppies and the pictures are nothing less than adorable!

    Daisy Shah day out with her four-legged friends is everything adorable drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    Actress Daisy Shah is best known for her big banner Hindi films, but what really sets her apart from the rest in her field is her unconditional love for animals. The actress who uses her social media space for adoption alerts and calls for help for abandoned animals recently took it upon herself to help an animal care shelter that suffered losses during the pandemic.

    Talking about visiting the per care shelter that doubles up as a resort to fund the daily needs of the animals, Daisy Shah wrote on her Instagram post, "This day was special! This is a place that takes care of many animals who are abandoned or abused. It is located in the outskirts of Mumbai and as of now offers seven tents to live in.”

    ALSO READ: 7 revealing bikini pictures of sexy Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla

    “The money they earn from hosting us is being used for the wellness of the very same animals living there. If you plan to go on a budget-friendly outing with your family then please do drop by this place and you will also help them raise funds for the cause. What’s heartbreaking is that the owner has to relocate as soon as possible… yes, the struggle is real and the funds are insufficient. Please spread the word. Live Love laugh".

    ALSO READ: Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer hailed as 'winner'

    The ‘Race 3’ actress, Daisy Shah, sets the perfect example to use social media for the right causes and has always stood up against cruelty to animals. Check out her adorable post here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy)

    Apart from this cute video where she is literally chilling with puppies, she had shared one more post on Thursday, wherein she was having a playful time with a bunch of more dogs, all cuddling up to her.

    Meanwhile, on the career front, Daisy Shah will soon be seen in the upcoming Hindi film, ‘The Mystery of the Tattoo’. The actress has been paired opposite actor Arjun Rampal.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy)

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2022, 6:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Raimohan Parida Ollywood actor passes away suicide suspected drb

    Who was Raimohan Parida? Ollywood actor passes away, suicide suspected

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner to run for President in 2024? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner to run for President in 2024? Here's what we know

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani starrer hailed as winner drb

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer hailed as 'winner'

    Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch drb

    Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch

    Rocketry The Nambi Effect Madhavan to not direct any film after debut biopic drb

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Madhavan to not direct any film after debut biopic?

    Recent Stories

    Three Cryptocurrencies to Put on Your Watchlist: Parody Coin (PARO), Klaytn (KLAY) and KuCoin Token (KCS)

    Three Cryptocurrencies to Put on Your Watchlist: Parody Coin (PARO), Klaytn (KLAY) and KuCoin Token (KCS)

    2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 India launch today Know what time is the launch expected price features and more gcw

    2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 India launch today; Know what time is the launch, expected specs and more

    CashFi, Ripple, and Stellar: The 3 Cryptocurrency Buys that Whales are Silently Accumulating

    CashFi, Ripple, and Stellar: The 3 Cryptocurrency Buys that Whales are Silently Accumulating

    Where is KGF's Reena aka Srinidhi Shetty Yash on-screen girlfriend? RBA

    Where is KGF’s Reena, Yash's on-screen girlfriend? Here's what we know Srinidhi Shetty is doing

    7 revealing bikini pictures of sexy Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla drb

    7 revealing bikini pictures of sexy Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon
    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon