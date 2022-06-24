Daisy Shah’s day out with her four-legged friends is everything adorable!

Actress Daisy Shah is best known for her big banner Hindi films, but what really sets her apart from the rest in her field is her unconditional love for animals. The actress who uses her social media space for adoption alerts and calls for help for abandoned animals recently took it upon herself to help an animal care shelter that suffered losses during the pandemic.

Talking about visiting the per care shelter that doubles up as a resort to fund the daily needs of the animals, Daisy Shah wrote on her Instagram post, "This day was special! This is a place that takes care of many animals who are abandoned or abused. It is located in the outskirts of Mumbai and as of now offers seven tents to live in.”

“The money they earn from hosting us is being used for the wellness of the very same animals living there. If you plan to go on a budget-friendly outing with your family then please do drop by this place and you will also help them raise funds for the cause. What’s heartbreaking is that the owner has to relocate as soon as possible… yes, the struggle is real and the funds are insufficient. Please spread the word. Live Love laugh".

The ‘Race 3’ actress, Daisy Shah, sets the perfect example to use social media for the right causes and has always stood up against cruelty to animals. Check out her adorable post here:

Apart from this cute video where she is literally chilling with puppies, she had shared one more post on Thursday, wherein she was having a playful time with a bunch of more dogs, all cuddling up to her.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Daisy Shah will soon be seen in the upcoming Hindi film, ‘The Mystery of the Tattoo’. The actress has been paired opposite actor Arjun Rampal.