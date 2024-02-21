Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan to Nayanthara, winners full list here

    Shah Rukh Khan received the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in 'Jawan' and his co-star Nayanthara received the Best Actress award for the same film.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 8:31 AM IST

    The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 winners have been announced. Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Nayanthara, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were among the many celebrities who won at the show. Shah Rukh Khan received the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in 'Jawan'. His co-star Nayanthara received the Best Actress award for the same film. Anirudh Ravichander was also honored with the Best Music for 'Jawan'. Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga received the Best Director award for 'Animal'.

    Also read: PM Narendra Modi praises Yami Gautam for Article 370; here's how actress reacts

    Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 winners:

    Best Actor
    Shah Rukh Khan, 'Jawan'

    Best Actress
    Nayanthara, 'Jawan'

    Best Actress
    Rani Mukerji, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'

    Best Director
    Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal'

    Best Music Director
    Anirudh Ravichander, 'Jawan'

    Best Playback Singer (Male):
    Varun Jain, 'Tere Vaste' ('Zara Hatke Zara Bachke')

    Best Playback Singer (Female): 
    Shilpa Rao, 'Besharam Rang' (Pathaan)

    Best Actor in a Negative Role:
    Bobby Deol, 'Animal'

    Best Actress in a Television Series
    Rupali Ganguly, 'Anupamaa'

    Best Actor in a Television Series
    Neil Bhatt, 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

    Television Series of the Year
    'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

    Best Actress in a Web Series
    Karishma Tanna, 'Scoop'

    Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry
    Moushumi Chatterjee

    Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry
    K.J. Yesudas

    Atlee, Shahid Kapoor, Raj & DK, and Rani Mukerji also received prizes for their efforts in the previous year. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 took place on Tuesday in Mumbai. 

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 8:37 AM IST
