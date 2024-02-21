Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan to Nayanthara, winners full list here

Shah Rukh Khan received the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in 'Jawan' and his co-star Nayanthara received the Best Actress award for the same film.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 winners have been announced. Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Nayanthara, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were among the many celebrities who won at the show. Shah Rukh Khan received the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in 'Jawan'. His co-star Nayanthara received the Best Actress award for the same film. Anirudh Ravichander was also honored with the Best Music for 'Jawan'. Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga received the Best Director award for 'Animal'.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 winners:

Best Actor

Shah Rukh Khan, 'Jawan'

Best Actress

Nayanthara, 'Jawan'

Best Actress

Rani Mukerji, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'

Best Director

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal'

Best Music Director

Anirudh Ravichander, 'Jawan'

Best Playback Singer (Male):

Varun Jain, 'Tere Vaste' ('Zara Hatke Zara Bachke')

Best Playback Singer (Female):

Shilpa Rao, 'Besharam Rang' (Pathaan)

Best Actor in a Negative Role:

Bobby Deol, 'Animal'

Best Actress in a Television Series

Rupali Ganguly, 'Anupamaa'

Best Actor in a Television Series

Neil Bhatt, 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Television Series of the Year

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Best Actress in a Web Series

Karishma Tanna, 'Scoop'

Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry

Moushumi Chatterjee

Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry

K.J. Yesudas

Atlee, Shahid Kapoor, Raj & DK, and Rani Mukerji also received prizes for their efforts in the previous year. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 took place on Tuesday in Mumbai.