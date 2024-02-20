PM Modi recently applauded Yami Gautam for filming a film about Article 370. The film is expected to be released on February 23. He highly praised the film and the real-life issues it deals with.

The highly awaited film Article 370, starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani, will be released in cinemas on February 23, which is this Friday. Recently, the film received backing from the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He liked the film and the real-life challenges it raises.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister discussed the film, saying, "I have heard that a film on Article 370 will be released this week… It is a good thing as it will help people get correct information."

Reacting to the words of the honourable Prime Minister, the leading actress Yami wrote on her social media and said, "It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen!"

To play the character of an intelligence officer in the film, Yami underwent extensive training, diving into the complicated realm of political intrigue and national security. Yami Gautam's career is expected to be defined by 'Article 360'.

The movie is set against the backdrop of actual events and delivers a fascinating story laced with political intrigue, national security, and adrenaline-pumping action situations.

'Article 360', directed by Aaditya Suhas and Jambhale, features a superb ensemble cast that includes Priya Mani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, and many more, providing depth and seriousness to the story. With Yami Gautam at the helm, spectators should anticipate nothing less than a standout performance that propels the picture to new heights.

Article 370 is slated to be released on February 23.