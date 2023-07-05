Entertainment

From Kriti Sanon to Kartik Aaryan: 5 actors who have turned producers

Recently, young Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor have started their own production companies. 

Image credits: Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon establish the production company Blue Butterfly Films. After eight years, she was "Superrr duperr excited" to see Kajol ma'am again. 

Image credits: Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor founded Picture Shuru Productions, a joint production firm, with director Anurag Basu. Their first project was the 2017 musical comedy Jagga Jasoos.

Image credits: Instagram

Alia Bhatt

With her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions, Bhatt made her debut last year. Using Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment as a partner, she produced Darlings. 

Image credits: Instagram

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan made his producing debut with the film "Shehzada." It's admirable that young actors are willing to take a chance on a cinematic project so early in their careers.

Image credits: Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone made the transition to producing in 2020 with her Ka Productions, when she teamed up with Fox Studios to co-produce Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. 

Image credits: Instagram

Anushka Sharma

With the launch of Clean Slate Filmz, the production company she co-founded with her brother Karnesh Sharma, Anushka Sharma became one of the pioneers of her generation. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One