From Kriti Sanon to Kartik Aaryan: 5 actors who have turned producers

Entertainment
Recently, young Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor have started their own production companies.
Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon establish the production company Blue Butterfly Films.
Ranbir Kapoor founded Picture Shuru Productions, a joint production firm, with director Anurag Basu. Their first project was the 2017 musical comedy Jagga Jasoos.
With her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions, Bhatt made her debut last year. Using Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment as a partner, she produced Darlings.
Kartik Aaryan made his producing debut with the film "Shehzada." It's admirable that young actors are willing to take a chance on a cinematic project so early in their careers.
Deepika Padukone made the transition to producing in 2020 with her Ka Productions, when she teamed up with Fox Studios to co-produce Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak.
With the launch of Clean Slate Filmz, the production company she co-founded with her brother Karnesh Sharma, Anushka Sharma became one of the pioneers of her generation.