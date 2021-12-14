  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Critics Choice Awards 2022: House of Gucci, Belfast, West Side Story dominate nominations; See full list here

    Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Ridley Scott's House of Gucci dominated the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards; check out the complete list of nominations

    Critics Choice Awards 2022: House of Gucci, Belfast, West Side Story dominate nominations; See full list here RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 1:38 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The film nominees for the 27th Critics' Choice Awards have been announced a few hours ago. “We are so proud to be honouring this amazing list of films and the incredibly talented people who made them during this extremely challenging time,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “All eyes are going to be on the Fairmont Century Plaza red carpet and ballroom on January 9, when the biggest stars in movies and television will be gathered to celebrate the best of the best in entertainment this past year," Joey added.

    The Critics Choice Awards ceremony will be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer live on The CW and TBS on Sunday, January 9 2022, from 7-10 p.m. ET.

    Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and Kenneth Branagh's Belfast led the group with 11 nominations each in the list. Belfast and Belfast are next, followed by films like Dune and The Power of the Dog.

    Meanwhile, singer-actress Lady Gaga received another nomination in House of Gucci. Surprisingly, the Critics Choice Awards nominees, chosen from a membership of over 500, have often been shown to predict what is to come at the Oscars. 

    Also Read: Golden Globe 2022 Nominations: Ariana DeBose to Lady Gaga to Rachel Zegler and more (See Full List)

    Here is the full list of Critics Choice Awards film nominees:

    BEST PICTURE
    Belfast
    CODA
    Don’t Look Up
    Dune
    King Richard
    Licorice Pizza
    Nightmare Alley
    The Power of the Dog
    tick, tick…Boom!
    West Side Story

    BEST ACTOR
    Nicolas Cage – Pig
    Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
    Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
    Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!
    Will Smith – King Richard
    Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

    BEST ACTRESS
    Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
    Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
    Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
    Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
    Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
    Kristen Stewart – Spencer

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
    Jamie Dornan – Belfast
    Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
    Troy Kotsur – CODA
    Jared Leto – House of Gucci
    J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
    Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
    Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
    Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
    Ann Dowd – Mass
    Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
    Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
    Rita Moreno – West Side Story

    BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
    Jude Hill – Belfast
    Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
    Emilia Jones – CODA
    Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
    Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
    Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

    BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
    Belfast
    Don’t Look Up
    The Harder They Fall
    Licorice Pizza
    The Power of the Dog
    West Side Story

    BEST DIRECTOR
    Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
    Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
    Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
    Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
    Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
    Denis Villeneuve – Dune

    BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
    Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
    Zach Baylin – King Richard
    Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
    Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
    Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

    BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
    Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
    Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
    Siân Heder – CODA
    Tony Kushner – West Side Story
    Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune

    BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
    Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
    Greig Fraser – Dune
    Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
    Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
    Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog
    Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast

    BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
    Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast
    Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley
    Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch
    Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story
    Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune

    BEST EDITING
    Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story
    Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
    Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza
    Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
    Joe Walker – Dune

    BEST COSTUME DESIGN
    Jenny Beavan – Cruella
    Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
    Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
    Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune
    Janty Yates – House of Gucci

    BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
    Cruella
    Dune
    The Eyes of Tammy Faye
    House of Gucci
    Nightmare Alley

    BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
    Dune
    The Matrix Resurrections
    Nightmare Alley
    No Time to Die
    Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

    BEST COMEDY
    Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
    Don’t Look Up
    Free Guy
    The French Dispatch
    Licorice Pizza

    BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
    Encanto
    Flee
    Luca
    The Mitchells vs the Machines
    Raya and the Last Dragon

    BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
    A Hero
    Drive My Car
    Flee
    The Hand of God
    The Worst Person in the World

    BEST SONG
    Be Alive – King Richard
    Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
    Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall
    Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up
    No Time to Die – No Time to Die

    BEST SCORE
    Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
    Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
    Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
    Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley
    Hans Zimmer – Dune

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 1:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Kareena Kapoor, Amrita 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' stars Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan test COVID positive

    After Kareena Kapoor, Amrita 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' stars Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan test COVID +

    Kim Kardashian passed baby bar exam after failing for 3 times in 24 months RCB

    Finally, Kim Kardashian passed baby bar exam after failing for 3 times in 24 months

    The Kapil Sharma Show: Zeenat Aman had once screamed at comic actor, here's why SCJ

    The Kapil Sharma Show: Zeenat Aman had once screamed at comic actor, here's why

    South divorced star Karthik Kumar marries 16-years-younger Amrutha Srinivasan [PHOTOS] SCJ

    South divorced star Karthik Kumar marries 16-years-younger Amrutha Srinivasan [PHOTOS]

    Golden Globe 2022 Nominations: Ariana DeBose to Lady Gaga to Rachel Zegler and more (See Full List) RCB

    Golden Globe 2022 Nominations: Ariana DeBose to Lady Gaga to Rachel Zegler and more (See Full List)

    Recent Stories

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu in hospital? Pushpa star's underwent COVID 19 test (Read Deets) RCB

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu in hospital? Pushpa star underwent COVID 19 test (Read Deets)

    After Kareena Kapoor, Amrita 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' stars Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan test COVID positive

    After Kareena Kapoor, Amrita 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' stars Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan test COVID +

    Kim Kardashian passed baby bar exam after failing for 3 times in 24 months RCB

    Finally, Kim Kardashian passed baby bar exam after failing for 3 times in 24 months

    Raj Kapoor 97th birth anniversary: Sangam to Bobby to Mera Naam Joker, 9 Cult movies of the greatest showman RCB

    Raj Kapoor 97th birth anniversary: Sangam to Bobby to Mera Naam Joker, 9 Cult movies of the greatest showman

    Alia Bhatt day out with mom to Janhvi Kapoor in her sling to Varun Dhawan yellow jacket see pics of stars drb

    Alia Bhatt’s day out with mom to Janhvi Kapoor in her sling to Varun Dhawan’s yellow zipper; see pics of stars

    Recent Videos

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Video Icon
    Formula One Abu Dhabi GP From F1 driver Jos Verstappen's son to 2021 champion look back at max verstappen journey

    From F1 driver’s son to 2021 Champion: Here’s a look back at Max Verstappen’s journey

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after KBFC draw

    Video Icon