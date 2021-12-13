  • Facebook
    Golden Globe 2022 Nominations: Ariana DeBose to Lady Gaga to Rachel Zegler and more (See Full List)

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association declared the Golden Globe nominees. The ceremony will happen on January 9 (Take a look at the full list)

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 8:30 PM IST
    Today December 13, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association declared the movies and television shows nominated for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. Golden Globes 2022 will be aired on January 9, which might clash with the Critics Choice Awards. And talking about Oscar nominations, they will be announced on February 8, with the ceremony airing on ABC on March 27.

    Here is the list of Golden Globe Awards nominations 2022

    Best motion picture — drama
    Belfast
    CODA
    Dune
    King Richard
    The Power of the Dog

    Actor in a motion picture — drama
    Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)
    Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
    Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
    Will Smith (King Richard)
    Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

    Actress in a motion picture — drama
    Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
    Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
    Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
    Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)
    Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

    Best motion picture — musical or comedy
    Cyrano
    Don’t Look Up
    Licorice Pizza
    Tick, Tick…Boom!
    West Side Story

    Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy
    Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)
    Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)
    Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick…Boom!)
    Cooper Hoffman, (Licorice Pizza)
    Anthony Ramos, (In the Heights)

    Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy
    Marion Cotillard (Annette)
    Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)
    Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)
    Emma Stone (Cruella)
    Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

    Supporting actor in a motion picture
    Ben Affleck, (The Tender Bar)
    Jamie Dornan (Belfast)
    Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
    Troy Kotsur (CODA)
    Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

    Supporting actress in a motion picture
    Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)
    Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
    Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
    Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
    Ruth Negga (Passing)

    Director — motion picture
    Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
    Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
    Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
    Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
    Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

    Screenplay — motion picture
    Being the Ricardos
    Belfast
    Don’t Look Up
    Licorice Pizza
    The Power of the Dog

    Motion picture — foreign language
    Compartment No. 6 (Juho Kuosmanen, Finland)
    Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan)
    The Hand of God (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy)
    A Hero (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)
    Parallel Mothers (Pedro Almodovar, Spain)

    Motion picture — animated
    Encanto
    Flee
    Luca
    My Sunny Maad
    Raya and the Last Dragon

    Original score — motion picture
    Dune — Hans Zimmer
    Encanto— Germaine Franco
    The French Dispatch — Alexandre Desplat
    Parallel Mothers— Alberto Iglesias
    The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood

    Original song — motion picture
    Be Alive from King Richard (Beyoncé; written by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson)
    Dos Oruguitas from Encanto (Sebastian Yatra; written by Lin-Manuel Miranda)
    Down to Joy from Belfast (written and performed by Van Morrison)
    Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect (Jennifer Hudson; written by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Hudson, Carole King)
    No Time to Die from No Time to Die (Billie Eilish; written by Eilish, Miles Ale, Finneas O’Connell)

     

    NOW FOR TV SHOWS

    Television series — drama
    Lupin
    The Morning Show
    Pose
    Squid Game
    Succession

    Actor in a television series — drama
    Brian Cox, Succession
    Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
    Billy Porter, Pose
    Jeremy Strong, Succession
    Omar Sy, Lupin

    Actress in a television series — drama
    Uzo Aduba, In Treatment”
    Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
    Christine Baranaski, The Good Fight
    Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

    Television series — musical or comedy
    The Great
    Hacks
    Only Murders in the Building
    Reservation Dogs
    Ted Lasso

    Actor in a television series — musical or comedy
    Anthony Anderson, black-ish
    Nicholas Hoult, The Great
    Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
    Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
    Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

    Actress in a television series — musical or comedy
    Hannah Einbeinder, Hacks
    Elle Fanning, The Great
    Issa Rae, Insecure
    Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
    Jean Smart, Hacks

    Limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
    Dopesick
    Impeachment: American Crime Story
    Maid
    Mare of Easttown
    The Underground Railroad

    Actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
    Paul Bettany, WandaVision
    Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
    Michael Keaton, Dopesick
    Ewan McGregor, Halston
    Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

    Actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
    Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
    Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
    Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
    Margaret Qualley, Maid
    Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

    Supporting actor — television
    Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
    Kieran Culkin, Succession
    Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
    Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
    O Yeong-Su, Squid Game

    Supporting actress — television
    Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
    Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
    Andie MacDowell, Maid
    Sarah Snook, Succession
    Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2021, 8:42 PM IST
