Golden Globe 2022 Nominations: Ariana DeBose to Lady Gaga to Rachel Zegler and more (See Full List)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association declared the Golden Globe nominees. The ceremony will happen on January 9 (Take a look at the full list)

Today December 13, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association declared the movies and television shows nominated for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. Golden Globes 2022 will be aired on January 9, which might clash with the Critics Choice Awards. And talking about Oscar nominations, they will be announced on February 8, with the ceremony airing on ABC on March 27.

Here is the list of Golden Globe Awards nominations 2022

Best motion picture — drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Actor in a motion picture — drama

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Actress in a motion picture — drama

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick…Boom!

West Side Story

Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick…Boom!)

Cooper Hoffman, (Licorice Pizza)

Anthony Ramos, (In the Heights)

Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard (Annette)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Supporting actor in a motion picture

Ben Affleck, (The Tender Bar)

Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Supporting actress in a motion picture

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Director — motion picture

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Screenplay — motion picture

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Motion picture — foreign language

Compartment No. 6 (Juho Kuosmanen, Finland)

Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan)

The Hand of God (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy)

A Hero (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Pedro Almodovar, Spain)

Motion picture — animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Original score — motion picture

Dune — Hans Zimmer

Encanto— Germaine Franco

The French Dispatch — Alexandre Desplat

Parallel Mothers— Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood

Original song — motion picture

Be Alive from King Richard (Beyoncé; written by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson)

Dos Oruguitas from Encanto (Sebastian Yatra; written by Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Down to Joy from Belfast (written and performed by Van Morrison)

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect (Jennifer Hudson; written by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Hudson, Carole King)

No Time to Die from No Time to Die (Billie Eilish; written by Eilish, Miles Ale, Finneas O’Connell)

NOW FOR TV SHOWS

Television series — drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Actor in a television series — drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Actress in a television series — drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranaski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Television series — musical or comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Actress in a television series — musical or comedy

Hannah Einbeinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Supporting actor — television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-Su, Squid Game

Supporting actress — television

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso