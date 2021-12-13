Golden Globe 2022 Nominations: Ariana DeBose to Lady Gaga to Rachel Zegler and more (See Full List)
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association declared the Golden Globe nominees. The ceremony will happen on January 9 (Take a look at the full list)
Today December 13, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association declared the movies and television shows nominated for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. Golden Globes 2022 will be aired on January 9, which might clash with the Critics Choice Awards. And talking about Oscar nominations, they will be announced on February 8, with the ceremony airing on ABC on March 27.
Here is the list of Golden Globe Awards nominations 2022
Best motion picture — drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Actor in a motion picture — drama
Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Actress in a motion picture — drama
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best motion picture — musical or comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick…Boom!
West Side Story
Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)
Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick…Boom!)
Cooper Hoffman, (Licorice Pizza)
Anthony Ramos, (In the Heights)
Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Marion Cotillard (Annette)
Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)
Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)
Emma Stone (Cruella)
Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)
Supporting actor in a motion picture
Ben Affleck, (The Tender Bar)
Jamie Dornan (Belfast)
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Supporting actress in a motion picture
Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Ruth Negga (Passing)
Director — motion picture
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Denis Villeneuve (Dune)
Screenplay — motion picture
Being the Ricardos
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Motion picture — foreign language
Compartment No. 6 (Juho Kuosmanen, Finland)
Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan)
The Hand of God (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy)
A Hero (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)
Parallel Mothers (Pedro Almodovar, Spain)
Motion picture — animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Original score — motion picture
Dune — Hans Zimmer
Encanto— Germaine Franco
The French Dispatch — Alexandre Desplat
Parallel Mothers— Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood
Original song — motion picture
Be Alive from King Richard (Beyoncé; written by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson)
Dos Oruguitas from Encanto (Sebastian Yatra; written by Lin-Manuel Miranda)
Down to Joy from Belfast (written and performed by Van Morrison)
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect (Jennifer Hudson; written by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Hudson, Carole King)
No Time to Die from No Time to Die (Billie Eilish; written by Eilish, Miles Ale, Finneas O’Connell)
NOW FOR TV SHOWS
Television series — drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Actor in a television series — drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Actress in a television series — drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment”
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranaski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Television series — musical or comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Actor in a television series — musical or comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Actress in a television series — musical or comedy
Hannah Einbeinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Supporting actor — television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-Su, Squid Game
Supporting actress — television
Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso