Indian cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to offer prayers after their T20I victory over the West Indies. The duo met with devotees and expressed hopes for continued success in the sport.

Cricketers Seek Divine Blessings

India cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma on Monday morning paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. The duo not only offered prayers but also warmly met fellow devotees and happily posed for pictures with them.

On his visit to the temple, Kuldeep told ANI, "Bhaut bhaut acha laga ...jab bhi mauka milta hai humesha aate hai Bhagwan ke darshan karte hai bhaut khushi milti hai....puri umeed hai hum acha cricket khele aur har sport mein aage bade...Bhagwan ki kripa humesha bani rahe, unka ashirwaad humesha rahe (It felt really wonderful. Whenever we get an opportunity, we always come here to seek the blessings of God. It brings us immense happiness. We sincerely hope to play good cricket and excel in every sport. May God’s grace and blessings always be with us."

Visit Follows T20I Win

Kuldeep and Tilak visited the temple just hours after India’s T20I squad defeated the West Indies in Indore on Sunday evening. With this win at Indore, India is 2-1 ahead in the series. Despite a collapse from 115/1 to 135/5, India managed to score 223 runs. However, timely scalps from Arshdeep Singh (3/44) and Naman Dhir (2/39) helped India restrict Windies to 209/7.

Other Sports Personalities at Mahakaleshwar

Earlier on Sunday, India’s men’s cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Speaking to ANI, Gambhir said he was grateful for the opportunity to seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple and prayed for the well-being of the country and continued success of the Indian team.

Hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad was also spotted at the Temple, seeking blessings of the Lord. "Baba Mahakal has always blessed me. Whenever I go to play and return from there, I take Baba Mahakal's blessings. I pray for his blessings to continue to be with me," Vivek expressed. (ANI)