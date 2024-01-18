Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Prabhas and Salaar team receive special gift from RCB - Viral picture takes social media by storm

    Prabhas and the Salaar team receive a special gift from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), showcased in a heartwarming picture breaking the internet.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

    The management of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, presented a jersey to the Salaar team, capturing the attention of social media. Actor Prabhas, renowned for his role in the 'Bahubali' movies, was present at the movie's success party and happily posed with the RCB jersey. With cricket stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis in their lineup, RCB aims to clinch their maiden IPL title in the upcoming 2024 season.

    Despite the upcoming elections in India, a BCCI source confirmed that the IPL is likely to be held in the country, with the tournament expected to kick off on March 22. The auction for IPL 2024, held in Dubai last month, witnessed records being shattered, including Australia's Mitchell Starc becoming the tournament's most expensive player at Rs 24.75 crore. The auction also marked a 57% increase in viewership compared to the previous edition.

    The revamped RCB squad for IPL 2024 boasts players like Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Virat Kohli, among others. The team is gearing up for an exciting season with high hopes and formidable talent.

    Also Read: Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh eyes Ranbir Kapoor for his biopic role (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 5:32 PM IST
