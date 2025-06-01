Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Rinku Singh is set to get engaged to Priya Saroj, daughter of Samajwadi Party leader Tufani Saroj, on June 8th in Lucknow. This follows recent rumors that were dismissed by both families.

Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Rinku Singh is all set to tie the knot with Priya Saroj, with an engagement taking place on June 8 at a hotel in Lucknow. Rinku, who recently played the ongoing IPL season, has reportedly been in a relationship with Priya, and their engagement marks the beginning of a new chapter in his personal life.

There were speculations and rumours of the marriage between Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj in January, when the reports emerged that the two were engaged, but this was dismissed by both of their family members. Now, the couple is officially getting engaged, putting an end to the speculations and rumours. As per the report, Priya Saroj’s father, Tufani Saroj, confirmed that the two sought permission from their parents to get married, which has been accepted by them.

Priya’s father stated that the engagement has not taken place yet, dismissing the earlier reports of a secret ceremony.

“Both children have expressed their desire to get married and have sought our permission for the same. The engagement has not taken place yet. Initial talks have taken place in this regard," Tufani Saroj told ANI.

Who is Priya Saroj?

As Rinku Singh is set to get engaged to Priya Saroj, embarking on a new chapter of his life, let’s take a look at who Priya is and her background.

Priya Saroj is the daughter of a senior Samajwadi Party leader and Uttar Pradesh MLA, representing Kerakat constituency, Tufani Saroj. The 26-year-old completed her school education at the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi before pursuing a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from Delhi University. Thereafter, Priya enrolled at Amity University to obtain a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree.

Priya Saroj maintained a low profile before she shot to fame when she became one of the youngest Members of Parliament (MPs) to be elected to Lok Sabha last year. She contested her maiden election on the ticket of the Samajwadi Party and defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) B. P. Saroj by 35850 votes to claim the Machhlishahr constituency as an MP.

The seat was also held by her father, Tufani, in 2009 and was reclaimed after 15 years, following 10 years of BJP dominance in the region, marking a significant political comeback for the Saroj family through Priya’s impressive debut. Saroj accumulated a total of 451,292 votes and a win percentage of 42.57.

Rinku Singh did not have an ideal campaign in IPL 2025

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh did not have an ideal season with the Kolkata Knight Riders, who were knocked out of the IPL 2025. The defending champions finished the tournament in the 8th spot in the league with five wins, seven losses, and two no results and failed to qualify for the playoffs, ending their hopes of retaining their crown, which they won last year under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership.

Rinku Singh has amassed 206 runs at an average of 29.43 and a strike rate of 153.43 in 13 matches. Though the right-handed batter did not have an ideal outing, he improved his tally of runs in a single season compared to the previous edition of the tournament, where he scored just 168 runs in 15 matches. Singh played a pivotal role in the Knight Riders’ title win in the last IPL season.

Rinku Singh is not part of India A nor the India squad for the England Test series. He is expected to return to international duties when Team India tours Bangladesh for the three-match T20I series in August. He might be picked for the ODI series as well, given his consistent performances in the shorter format over the past year.