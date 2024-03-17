Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Crew: CBFC chopped THESE cuss words from Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu's film- read details

    Crew Trailer: According to several reports, the CBFC altered some obscene words in the theatrical trailer for Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu's Crew.

    Crew CBFC chopped THESE cuss words from Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu's film- read details RBA
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 17, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

    The Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, is scheduled to release on March 29. This will be the trio's first time sharing screen space. While the teaser and songs published so far have garnered a lot of love from the public, the creators finally released the much-anticipated trailer for the forthcoming film on Saturday, March 16, and fans are thrilled. CBFC, on the other hand, cut off bits and pieces of the same.

    The trailer shows Tabu's character using explicit language multiple times, however these scenes have been changed for the film's theatrical release. Tabu, who plays an air hostess, is seen in the teaser saying “Baith ch***ye” in one sequence. This dialogue has been altered in the released trailer, with ‘ch***ye’ being switched out for ‘bhootiye.’ 

    Similarly, a different scene that originally included her saying ‘har***zaade’ has been edited to ‘ameerzaade,’ and ‘har***iyon’ has been replaced with ‘kameeno.’

    The 'Crew' teaser highlights the numerous escapades of Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, and Tabu as they all try to hustle while their aviation company goes bankrupt. At the same time, it provides a look into the trio's hilarious sisterhood as they face each challenge with their unique sense of humour.

    The Crew, directed by Rajesh Krishnan, is planned to open in cinemas on March 29, 2024. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma make notable cameo appearances in the film. Rhea Kapoor produced The Crew, which takes place against the backdrop of the aviation industry.

