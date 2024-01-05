Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar threatens Jacqueline Fernandez to expose their personal videos, photos

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar reported leaked private chats with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and now threatened her to share her videos and other personal details. Read details

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar threatens Jacqueline Fernandez to expose their personal videos, photos
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 3:36 PM IST

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez are back in the news after the conman recently disclosed the actress's intimate talks to him. The newest development is that the conman, who is being held on 200 crores of money laundering charges, has exposed her WhatsApp communications from 2021. Sukesh's three-year-old conversations indicate that they are both resolving their misconceptions, with Jacky purportedly apologising to him and attempting to persuade him.

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who claimed a few months back that the discussions released online with Jacqueline were phoney, has made a new accusation," The chat you are seeing now is one of those days in 2021, where me and Jacky had a misunderstanding. Thereafter, in the chat, you can see her asking for forgiveness and her love for me, irrespective of any kind of misunderstanding". 

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar threatens Jacqueline Fernandez to expose their personal videos, photos RBA

    Sukesh even threatened the actress, telling her that this is only a teaser. He has the ability to disclose further private chats and videos, stating that he has "hundreds of chats and voice recordings, video chats that will be revealed to the Investigation Agency," and that he has kept these discussions private with him. He has now left her with no choice.

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar even requests that the discussions be authenticated.

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar even stated that the conversations could be authenticated., "Also, additionally, I am handing over the original drive from WhatsApp cloud data in regard to me and Jacky for investigation, which was kept as a secret till today," he claimed, adding that the handwriting can also be "easily verified", "matched" and "compared with Ms Fernandez's handwritten statement given to ED."

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar threatens Jacqueline Fernandez to expose their personal videos, photos RBA

    The problem around Jacqueline's life is unending. Meanwhile Jacqueline has filed a request to withdraw her name in this case and give her relief. Jacqueline has refuted having any ties with Sukesh and even alleged that he is maliciously targeted attack of the conman and requested to quash any case against her. But this latest development might bring a new havoc in the actress's life.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 3:36 PM IST
