A Muslim family in Jammu and Kashmir is fostering communal harmony by crafting thousands of traditional clay diyas for Diwali, preserving a 35-year-old pottery legacy under the government's Vocal for Local initiative and supporting livelihoods.

Celebrating Communal Harmony Through Craft

In an example of communal harmony ahead of Diwali, Mohammad Farooq and his family in Baishti village of Chenani, Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, are making thousands of traditional clay diyas, continuing a pottery tradition that has sustained their family for more than 35 years. The Muslim family is preparing handmade earthen lamps and nearly 50 varieties of earthenware to meet festive demand, while keeping a traditional craft alive and supporting local livelihoods under the government's 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

Reviving Traditional Pottery

Farooq, who began working as a potter at the age of 18, said renewed emphasis on indigenous products has helped revive interest in the craft after a period of declining demand. "I started when I was 18. There was a period when the work slowed down, but since the government and the Prime Minister himself began emphasising the use of earthen products (especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it was suggested that people should drink water stored in earthen pots rather than from refrigerators), there has been a renewed focus on this craft," he said while speaking to ANI.

Expanding Business and Community Reach

He added that customers travel from different places to purchase the family's products, with the artisans also offering delivery services. "I work alongside my two sons and a helper; in fact, our entire family is involved in this craft. I would like to appeal to everyone: if you need any of these items, please feel free to contact me," Farooq said.

The family makes a wide range of traditional clay products, catering to different customer requirements, particularly during the festive season. "I produce a wide variety of earthenware, ranging from small to large items, with about 50 different types in total," Farooq said.

Government Support and Future Generations

He also urged the government to extend greater support to traditional pottery, highlighting its potential to provide employment opportunities for younger generations. "We hope the government will continue to pay greater attention to our craft, ensuring that the younger generation does not remain unemployed; after all, this is a source of livelihood," he added.

Farooq's son, Mohammad Hanif, also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme Mann Ki Baat with helping draw attention to traditional earthen products and supporting the family's livelihood. The family's work highlights how traditional Indian crafts continue to support livelihoods while bringing communities together during cultural celebrations. Their preparations for Diwali also offer an example of participation in the festival across religious communities in Jammu and Kashmir. With thousands of diyas being shaped for the festival, Farooq and his family are not only meeting seasonal demand but also preserving a generational skill. (ANI)