Comedy legend Mamukkoya passes away: Here's a glance at veteran's career, popular roles, and more

The veteran comedy legend Mamukkoya passed away. In remembrance of the late star, here is a detailed glance at the veteran late actor's career, prominent roles in Malayalam films, and much more.

Veteran actor Mamukkoya passed away yesterday, and Malayalam cinema, as a whole, mourned the untimely demise of the iconic and stalwart performer, who was active in films for the past 44 years.

Mamukkoya is one of the most brilliant and nuanced actors that Malayalam cinema ever had. He has shown his hold of comic and dramatic parts flawlessly and proven his versatility as an actor.

The actor is known for his epic and bang-on one-liners. He was also referred to as the official King of Thugs, a call back to his skill at delivering apt and humorous jokes in the funniest way possible. The late actor acted in more than 400 films so far. He has left behind a rich legacy of his comic chops on and off-screen during interviews. His one-liners have been part of Kerala’s pop culture.

Mamukkoya's earliest career innings:

Mamukkoya initially started his career as a theatre actor. He got his first chance in the film industry through Anyarude Bhoomi (1979). His second entry into Malayalam cinema was through S. Konnanatt-directed film Surumaitta Kannukal. He got recommended by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer for the role in the movie. After this film, he was introduced to Sathyan Anthikkad by scriptwriter and actor Sreenivasan.

Mamukkoya then appeared in the Siby Malayil-directed film, Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam, written by Sreenivasan. In the movie, he played an Arabic teacher. Initially, the character only appeared in two or three scenes. Mamukkoya's skilled performance impressed the makers, who added scenes for his role. Mamukkoya would later say that after this movie, he stopped going to the timber yard or appearing in plays.

Mamukkoya's noted performances in Malayalam films:

Mamukkoya's performance-oriented role in the Malayalam film, Gandhinagar Second Street, was also written by Sreenivasan. It was one of his first memorable roles. Then came Sathyan Anthikkad-directed film, 'Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam' and 'Rareeram' by Siby Malayil.

His portrayal of Gafoor in the Sathyan Anthikkad-directed film Mohanlal – Sreenivasan, starring Nadodikkattu (1987), carved a permanent niche for him in Malayalam cinema. The character Gafoor now enjoys a cult following in Kerala. An animation series was released based on this character after several years.

His award-winning performance in Perumazhakkalam (2004) proved that he could easily handle non-comedy roles will finesse and perfection. He again did a similar kind of a role in Byari, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

Mamukkoya played a titular role in Korappan, the Great (2001), which depicted him as a forest brigand like Veerappan. In 2004, he received a Special Mention in the Kerala State Film Award for the movie Perumazhakkalam. The late veteran star's roles in Ramjirao Speaking, Thalayana Manthram, Shubhayatra, Irupatham Noottandu, Sreedharante Onnam Thirumurivu, Ponmuttayidunna Thaaravu, Pattanapravesham, and Dhwani got considered among the best of his career.

