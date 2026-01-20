Bestselling author Colleen Hoover announced she is cancer-free after a 2025 diagnosis. She confirmed via Facebook that she completed successful surgery and radiation. Hoover humorously shared her reluctance to adopt a healthier lifestyle post-recovery.

Bestselling author Colleen Hoover, known for her novel It Ends With Us, has shared a positive health update following her 2025 cancer diagnosis, according to E! News. Hoover, who recently completed her radiation treatment, confirmed on Facebook on January 17 that she no longer has cancer. "I do not have cancer anymore. I was diagnosed sometime last year, had surgery that was successful, and just finished radiation yesterday. I am done and good, and all is well and has been well," she wrote, according to E! News.

"I'm happy and grateful to be alive but I hate vegetables. I hate when I have to get off the couch. I hate sweating," she added. "I hate when science is right. If you see me at the gym, don't even tell me good job. If you see me at a restaurant eating grilled chicken and drinking water, I'm probably real mad about it."

Medical Journey and Health Insights

The author also expressed gratitude for her medical team, adding, "My doctors doctored. Hell yeah." Earlier, Hoover had addressed misleading reports suggesting she was critically ill. She had also shared insights from her genetics testing, noting that her cancer was unlikely to be hereditary or caused by HPV or excessive hormones, pointing instead to environmental and lifestyle factors.

Surgery Impacted 'Regretting You' Film Events

In October 2025, Hoover announced that she would miss the film premiere and promotional events for Regretting You, based on her novel, due to unavoidable surgery. She had asked fans to keep her updated on the movie, which stars McKenna Grace, Mason Thomas, Dave Franco, and Allison Williams, according to E! News. (ANI)