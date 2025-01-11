Coldplay's Chris Martin gives shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh ahead of Mumbai concert [WATCH]

Diljit Dosanjh recently concluded the India leg of his Dil-Luminati tour, leaving concert-goers eagerly anticipating Coldplay's upcoming performances in the country. In a noteworthy moment, Coldplay acknowledged Diljit during one of their concerts by reading his signature catchphrase, "Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye," from a fan poster.

During a recent performance, Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, read a fan's sign that included the catchphrase and gave a nod to Diljit. He spoke the phrase aloud, much to the excitement of the audience. The moment was shared widely on social media by Diljit's team, who expressed their appreciation for the shoutout.

The video of Chris Martin mentioning the catchphrase quickly went viral, sparking excitement among fans. While some expressed amazement at the unexpected moment, others shared their growing anticipation for Coldplay’s performances in India. The band is scheduled to perform at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 20, and at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26 as part of their Music of the Spheres tour.

Ahead of Coldplay’s concert in Ahmedabad, the District Child Protection Unit issued a notice to Chris Martin and the event organizers. The notice outlined specific directives, including a prohibition on involving children in any form on stage. Additionally, the organizers were instructed to ensure children attending the concert are equipped with earplugs or other hearing protection.

ALSO READ: Los Angeles wildfires: Bella Hadid shares SHOCKING photos of her Malibu house

The notice also emphasized compliance with noise control protocols, directing the organizers to limit sound levels to 120 decibels. It warned that failure to adhere to these guidelines would result in strict action.

Similar restrictions were previously imposed on Diljit Dosanjh during his Dil-Luminati tour. Authorities had also requested that he refrain from performing songs that promote alcohol consumption. Following repeated notices from multiple states, Diljit announced his decision to halt performances in India until the country improves its concert infrastructure.

Latest Videos