Los Angeles wildfires: Bella Hadid shares SHOCKING photos of her Malibu house

Supermodel Bella Hadid posted a devastating photo of her Malibu childhood house damaged by flames. She captioned her Instagram Stories photo of the burning house "Childhood bedroom." Bella was thankful for the memories but devastated by losing friends' houses, treasures, and life.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 10:08 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 10:08 AM IST

Supermodel Bella Hadid tweeted a devastating photo of her burnt-out childhood house in Malibu, which was devastated by wildfires near Los Angeles.

article_image2

The model took to Instagram Stories to post a snapshot of her old house, which was formerly owned by her mother, Yolanda Hadid, engulfed in flames and smoke. She captioned the photo, "Childhood bedroom." 

article_image3

In another story, she wrote, "Thanks to everyone reaching out. The memories we made in this house, the love my mama put in to building it, the family times, the stories, the friends, the love. I will miss you 3903 Carbon Canyon Rd. This feeling is devastating but all I can think about are my friends that have lost their personal homes, with all of their keepsakes, memories, clothing, entire lives."

article_image4

"So, along with continuing to post for all communities effected, I am going to start posting some go fund me's for friends that have lost their homes of 10-20-30-40-years in hopes we can give them hope and help rebuild. Sending love to everyone. I don't have many more words. Love you guys," the model added.

article_image5

The disaster also impacted singer Dua Lipa. She posted a video on her Instagram account, along with an emotional message characterising the scenario as "absolutely devastating" and "scary."

article_image6

"Absolutely heartbreaking and terrifying couple of days in LA. I'm thinking about all of my friends and city residents who were forced to flee their houses. I'll be providing some links with anyone who wishes to help and give to the shelters that are now hosting a large number of displaced persons. I am safe and have left the city. I'm sending my love to everyone suffering through this really terrible moment. "Be safe and take care of one another."

article_image7

The huge wildfires in Los Angeles have destroyed hundreds of houses, and numerous Hollywood celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mandy Moore, Adam Brody, Eugene Levy, Anthony Hopkins, Billy Crystal, Miles Teller, Keleigh Teller, and Anna Faris, have lost their properties.

article_image8

The Palisades Fire has consumed approximately 17,234 acres. It has destroyed over 1,000 structures and remains fully uncontained, making it the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history. 

