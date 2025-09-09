Andrew and Kristin Cabot had already separated before a Coldplay kiss cam moment with Andy Byron went viral, a spokesperson said. Kristin filed for divorce, Byron resigned as Astronomer CEO, and Chris Martin confirmed the kiss cam will continue.

Coldplay Concert Controversy: A spokesperson for businessman Andrew Cabot confirmed that he and Astronomer HR head Kristin Cabot had “privately and amicably separated several weeks before” Coldplay’s July 16 concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The event gained widespread attention when a kiss cam caught Kristin with Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, leading many to speculate about their relationship. Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, even remarked on the moment, joking, “Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy.” The spokesperson emphasized that the divorce proceedings were already in motion prior to the concert. “Now that the filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued,” the representative told E! News, adding that no further comment would be provided. Andrew, who has two children from a previous marriage, does not share any children with Kristin.

Kristin officially filed for divorce in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on August 13, according to court records obtained by NBC News. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 26 in the family division of New Hampshire’s 10th Circuit Court. Shortly before filing for divorce, Kristin stepped down from her role as Astronomer’s Chief People Officer. “I can confirm that Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer,” a company representative told NBC News.

Following the viral concert video, Andy Byron also resigned as CEO of Astronomer. The company’s board stated that Byron “failed to meet the company’s standards of conduct,” and his resignation was accepted. Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy will serve as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

Kiss Cam Will Continue at Coldplay Concerts

Chris Martin has decided that the Kiss Cam will remain a staple at Coldplay concerts, despite the recent viral incident involving former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and ex-HR head Kristin Cabot. During the band’s “Music of the Spheres” World Tour stop in Hull, England, Martin addressed the crowd about the controversy that unfolded last month in Massachusetts. “We’ve been doing [the Jumbotron] for a long time, and it is only recently that it became a… yeah,” Martin told fans, alluding to the viral moment. “Life throws you lemons, and you’ve got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you.”

The singer also engaged with fans, reading out signs from the crowd. When he spotted a fan who had attended multiple shows, Martin thanked him for coming “three times in three months,” adding, “You were at that Boston gig… well, OK, thank you for coming again after that debacle,” referring to the Massachusetts incident. The drama unfolded on July 16 at Coldplay’s Gillette Stadium concert when Byron and Cabot appeared on the Kiss Cam. Byron was seen putting his arms around Kristin, and both quickly tried to shield their faces from the screen. Their awkward reaction, coupled with Martin’s onstage joke—“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy”—sent the clip viral on social media. The fallout led Astronomer to place both Byron and Cabot on leave, and within a day, Byron resigned from his CEO position.