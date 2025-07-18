The viral clip has since put both Byron and Cabot into the unforgiving glare of the internet spotlight. Not only this, it has also pulled Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, into an uninvited and very public conversation.

An unexpected and highly publicized incident during Coldplay’s recent concert in Boston has ignited intense public scrutiny around Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his personal life. The band’s signature “Kiss Cam” captured Byron with his arms around Kristin Cabot, Astronomer’s Chief People Officer, prompting frontman Chris Martin’s jovial remark, “Oh look at these two.” The video went viral within hours, gathering millions of views across social media platforms.

The viral footage shows Byron abruptly pulling away from the embrace and attempting to duck behind a barrier, while Cabot, visibly embarrassed, covers her face. Chris Martin, seemingly unaware of the personal storm he had inadvertently unleashed, continued lightheartedly, “Either they're having an affair, or they're very shy.”

The clip has since put both Byron and Cabot into the unforgiving glare of the internet spotlight. Not only this, it has also pulled Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, into an uninvited and very public conversation.

A Look At CEOs Who Lost Their Jobs Due To Alleged Affairs

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw

Norfolk Southern Corp. fired Chief Executive Officer Alan Shaw after an investigation into claims that he was in an inappropriate workplace relationship. This was in September 2024.

Helios Technologies CEO Josef Matosevic

The company in 2024 terminated Josef Matosevic as CEO after he was found to have had a consensual relationship with an employee, which was in violation of the company's policies.

BP CEO Bernard Looney

Bernard Looney resigned from his post in 2023 amid allegations that he promoted women, who he had undisclosed relationships with, for higher posts.

CBOE Global Markets CEO Edward Tilly

He resigned in 2023 after it was determined that Tilly had personal relationships with several colleagues, which he failed to disclose.NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell

Shell was fired in April 2023 after a sexual harassment investigation, based on a complaint filed against him by a female employee.

McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook

The McDonald's board decided to part ways with Easterbrook after it came to light that he had entered into a relationship with a company employee. A later investigation, based on an anonymous tip, showed that Easterbrook had had a few more such dalliances, which ended in him having to return $105 million, which he had gotten from the company.

Intel CEO Brian Kranzanich, iGate CEO Phaneesh Murthy

Intel CEO Brian Kranzanich resigned in 2018 for violating Intel's “non-fraternisation policy”, over his past consensual relationship with an employee. In 2013, iGate CEO Phaneesh Murthy was fired on the same grounds.

Romance In The Workplace

Most importantly, the viral incident has raised a serious question: Are workplace romances okay, or are they just too risky?

People around the world think differently about love at work:

In France, 75% of workers believe workplace romance is normal.

In Brazil, 70% support it too.

In Japan, only 24% are okay with it.

In Germany, 63% admit to having office romances but with professional boundaries.

In the UK, acceptance is slowly growing, now at 45%.

The United States falls somewhere in the middle, but handles office romances more seriously, with strict policies, training, and even legal contracts.