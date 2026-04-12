Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar to discuss making the state a top film destination. The CM detailed a film-friendly policy with subsidies and a single-window system to attract investment and filmmakers.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met filmmaker-director Madhur Bhandarkar at the Chief Minister's residence on Sunday. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on developing Uttarakhand as a leading destination for film production, attracting investment, and showcasing the state's cultural identity on the global stage, as per a CMO release.

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Boosting Uttarakhand as a Film Hub

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand, with its unique natural beauty, diverse geography, rich cultural heritage, and peaceful environment, is an ideal location for filmmaking. The state government's clear objective is to make Uttarakhand the first choice for filmmakers from India and abroad and establish it as a strong film shooting hub. https://x.com/ukcmo/status/2043346747624485318

He further stated that under the state's modern and industry-friendly film policy, filmmakers are being offered attractive subsidies, tax exemptions, and various facilities. Additionally, a single-window system has been implemented to ensure that all shooting-related permissions are processed in a simple, transparent, and time-bound manner, making the filmmaking process more convenient.

Achievements and Recognition

The Chief Minister highlighted that significant efforts have already been made to promote the film industry in Uttarakhand. Several Hindi films, regional films, TV serials, and web series have been successfully shot in the state, helping it emerge rapidly as a film production destination. Its scenic valleys, lakes, religious sites, and historical locations continue to attract filmmakers.

He also mentioned that Uttarakhand has received the national award for "Most Film Friendly State," which reflects the success of the government's policies and initiatives. This achievement demonstrates the state's progress in creating a favourable environment for the film industry.

Infrastructure and Local Opportunities

The Chief Minister added that the infrastructure required for film shooting is being continuously strengthened. A comprehensive location bank has been developed across various districts, featuring mountains, lakes, forests, historical sites, and religious destinations, providing filmmakers with diverse and attractive options on a single platform.

He emphasised that the growth of the film industry is creating new employment opportunities for local youth. The government is making special efforts to involve local artists, technicians, and young professionals in the filmmaking process. Training programs related to film and media are also being promoted to help youth build careers in this sector.

Future Plans: Film City and Festivals

Dhami further stated that work is underway towards the development of a film city in the state, which will enable the entire film production process to be carried out within Uttarakhand. Efforts are also being made to promote film festivals and cultural events to strengthen the state's identity at national and international levels.

Madhur Bhandarkar Praises State's Initiatives

On this occasion, Madhur Bhandarkar praised Uttarakhand's natural beauty and conducive environment, stating that the state holds immense potential for film production. He also appreciated the government's efforts to support the film industry and expressed his interest in shooting future projects in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that these initiatives in the film sector will not only strengthen the state's economy but also take tourism to new heights. He reiterated that the Uttarakhand government is fully committed to providing all possible support to filmmakers. (ANI)