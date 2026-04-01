The teaser for DC's horror film 'Clayface,' directed by James Watkins and starring Tom Rhys Harries, has been released. It explores the origin of the shape-shifting villain Matt Hagen, an actor whose body turns to clay after a failed experiment.

The teaser of 'Clayface' has been released to offer a glimpse into the origins of the shape-shifting villain in the DC universe. The horror film is directed by James Watkins and will star Tom Rhys Harries in the lead role.

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Clayface, who starts as struggling actor Matt Hagen, receives a highly experimental medical procedure after his face is disfigured in a knife attack. Although the experiment is successful at first, things ultimately don't go as planned, as the actor's body turns into clay that reshapes itself into anyone's appearance.

The trailer opens with Matt in a hospital bed with a bloody, bandaged face. After being attacked by a knife-wielding assailant, he's injected with mysterious chemicals, which grant him his shapeshifting powers. In the teaser, Matt's face morphed in rapid succession, showing him without a mouth or eyes at some points. In the trailer's final moments, the actor completely wiped away his face while in a bathtub.

The teaser also shows Clayface's shadow as he morphs his hand into a giant, mace-shaped fist. DC Studios shared the teaser on their Instagram handle on Thursday. The movie is set to hit theatres on October 23. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clayface (@clayfacemovie)

Clayface's Comic and Screen History

According to Variety, Clayface is one of the earliest Batman antagonists, first introduced in 1940 as a washed-up actor turned criminal who wears a clay-like mask of a character he once played. In 1961, Clayface's shape-shifting abilities were established.

This is the character's big-screen introduction after being portrayed in several live-action and animated 'Batman' adaptations, including by Ron Perlman on 'Batman: The Animated Series' in the 1990s, Brian McManamon on the 2010s Fox series 'Gotham' and most recently by Alan Tudyk on the HBO Max animated comedy 'Harley Quinn.'

Harries' other acting credits include 'White Lines,' 'The Gentlemen,' Uberto Pasolini's 'The Return' and 'Suspicion.' Naomi Ackie will also star in the movie.

Upcoming DC Universe Slate

James Gunn launched his DC Universe with last year's 'Superman.' The studio has 'Supergirl,' directed by Craig Gillespie, coming on June 26. Other upcoming DC titles include the 'Superman' sequel 'Man of Tomorrow,' set for July 9, 2027, and Matt Reeves' 'The Batman: Part II,' coming October 1, 2027. (ANI)