    Citadel: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fee HIKED; becomes highest-paid actress in South India

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is presently filming Citadel India with Varun Dhawan for Raj and DK. She is one of the most well-paid performers in the South.

    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's popularity increased after starring in Raj and DK's The Family Man 2 as Raji, a courageous Sri Lankan Tamil independence warrior. Samantha is returning to work with Raj and DK on Citadel India, where she will co-star with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

    Samantha's remuneration for this project has reportedly been raised due to her ever-increasing demand following the tremendous success of The Family Man 2 and her special song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Samantha's popularity has not wavered, although her most recent film, Shaakuntalam, was a flop at the box office.

    According to Siasat.com, Samantha has requested a hefty Rs 10 crore fee for a pan-India project. Citadel, as we all know, is Samantha's pan-India project, as it will be distributed in several languages. According to the source, this news has sparked much discussion among filmmakers and fans alike. However, News18.com cannot confirm the report's veracity.

    Samantha is now in Belgrade for the Citadel India shoot. She just shared photos from her session on her official Instagram account. In one, she is seen reclining on a cosy sofa, while another captures a breathtaking dusk view from her hotel room, from which one can see the massive towers of Belgrade. Samantha is dressed as her Citadel character in the third image, and she is accompanied by director Raj Nidimoru on the set of their shot. "Mood" was the caption she gave it.

    Citadel India is a subsidiary of the Citadel brand founded by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Raj and DK are producing the Indian adaptation. Although this was their first time sharing the screen, Samantha and Varun seemed to get along well. Samantha and Varun attended the series' global premiere in London earlier this summer, with Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Leslie Manville.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
