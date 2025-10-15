Bollywood actor Chunky Panday recently reminisced on Two Much about his days buying Govinda’s movie tickets in the black market. His nostalgic stories highlight the lengths fans went to enjoy blockbuster films during the ’80s and ’90s.

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane on the talk show Two Much, recalling his days as a young fan trying to catch Govinda’s films in the theater. His candid stories about the black market ticket craze brought laughter and a sense of nostalgia to both hosts and viewers.

Chunky revealed that during the 1980s and 1990s, Govinda was one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, drawing huge crowds to theaters. “Back then, getting a ticket for a Govinda film was almost impossible,” he said. Eager not to miss the excitement, Chunky admitted to buying tickets in the black market to ensure he could watch his favorite star on the big screen.

He went on to share humorous anecdotes about navigating the black market. Tickets were often sold at inflated prices, but Chunky cleverly managed to buy them and sometimes even resell at a lower rate to help friends and fellow fans. “It was all about the thrill of watching Govinda perform, and the crowd’s energy made it all worth it,” he explained. His stories highlighted not just his passion for cinema but also the quirky ways fans went to great lengths to enjoy blockbuster films.

Chunky’s memories also shed light on the fervent fan culture of the time. Unlike today’s digital age, where movies are easily accessible online, fans then relied on physical tickets, long queues, and creative means to secure their spot in theaters. The black market, though unofficial, played a crucial role in helping die-hard fans get access to sold-out shows.

On Two Much, Chunky’s nostalgic tales were met with laughter, applause, and viewers’ own reminiscences of similar experiences. His candid storytelling reminded audiences of the simpler times of Bollywood fandom, when the excitement of watching a movie in a crowded theater was unmatched.