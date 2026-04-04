Chris Pratt's 'Jurassic World' bungalow set in Hawaii has been destroyed by a fallen tree during severe storms. The storms, caused by Kona lows, also prompted actor Jason Momoa to evacuate his family from O'ahu's North Shore due to flooding.

A piece of Hollywood film history has been lost after severe storms battered Hawaii, with actor Chris Pratt revealing that a key set from 'Jurassic World' was destroyed.

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Pratt Confirms Destruction of Owen Grady's Bungalow

As per Deadline, Pratt, in a recent interview, shared that the bungalow belonging to his character Owen Grady in the 2015 blockbuster had been flattened by a fallen tree during the extreme weather. The actor said he learned about the incident through a message from a friend who lives on the ranch where the structure stood.

"I just got a text from my friend who lives on this ranch, Jason Morgan, and a storm came in yesterday and this tree fell down on top of this [Owen's bungalow]. That was destroyed yesterday. Sorry, Jason," Pratt told.

Kona Lows Trigger Severe Weather

The destruction comes in the aftermath of devastating storms that hit Hawaii, triggered by Kona lows, seasonal cyclones known for causing intense rainfall and flooding.

According to reports obtained by Deadline, the storms brought nearly 2 trillion gallons of rain over a span of 14 days, marking one of the most severe weather events in recent years.

Jason Momoa Evacuates Amid Flooding

The impact of the storms has extended beyond film sets. Actor Jason Momoa also shared his experience, revealing that he and his family had to evacuate O'ahu's North Shore due to worsening conditions.

In an Instagram Story posted in March, Momoa confirmed their safety but expressed concern for others affected.

"I got my family with me. We got out of the North Shore," he said, adding, "We're safe for now, but there are a lot of people who weren't, so we're sending all our love."

Momoa described the North Shore as "pretty gnarly right now," urging residents to stay safe as the region continues to recover from the widespread flooding. (ANI)