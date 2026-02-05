Chris Hemsworth was initially hesitant to reveal his genetic link to Alzheimer's, fearing it would hurt his action star career. He carries two APOE4 genes and has slowed down his career, influenced by his father's battle with the disease.

Initial Hesitation and Career Fears

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth has said he was initially hesitant to reveal his genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's disease, fearing it could affect how audiences and the industry perceive his career as an action star, according to Variety.

Speaking during the press tour for his upcoming film Crime 101, Hemsworth said he questioned whether going public with such personal information would impact belief in his on-screen personas, including his Marvel superhero role. "I wondered if I was letting people too far in," Hemsworth said. "Are they no longer going to believe in the action star or the Marvel character? And do I want people to know my fears and insecurities to this level?," as quoted by Variety.

Family Impact and Career Shift

The actor revealed in 2022 on his Disney+ series Limitless that he carries two copies of the APOE4 gene, which studies have linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease, making him eight to 10 times more likely to develop the condition. Hemsworth's grandfather was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, and the actor disclosed last year that his father is currently battling the disease.

Hemsworth said that his father's diagnosis has contributed to a recent slowdown in his career. He said it has made him more reflective about time, family and the fragility of life. "My appetite for racing forward has really been reined in," he said. "I've become more aware of the fragility of things. You start thinking, 'My dad won't be here for ever.' And my kids are now 11 and 13. Those nights where they'd fight over sleeping in our bed, suddenly they're not happening any more," as quoted by Variety.

Prioritizing Meaningful Roles

The actor said the diagnosis has also influenced his acting choices, prompting him to prioritize more personal and meaningful roles over purely financial decisions. Hemsworth's 2025 documentary A Road Trip to Remember focused on his father's Alzheimer's diagnosis. He described the project as deeply personal and said it served as a tribute to his father.

Clarifying Misconceptions

When discussing his genetic predisposition, Hemsworth has repeatedly stressed that it is not a definitive diagnosis. Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2024, he criticised media reports that suggested he was certain to develop Alzheimer's disease. "It really kind of pissed me off," Hemsworth said, adding that he had clearly stated the gene was not a death sentence.

Upcoming Projects

Hemsworth's Crime 101 is scheduled to release in theatres on February 13. He is also set to reprise his role as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday, which will be released on December 18, according to Variety. (ANI)