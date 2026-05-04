Charlize Theron reveals her children won't receive special treatment in Hollywood, stressing the importance of hard work. The actor wants her daughters to be financially independent, get summer jobs, and learn the value of earning their own way.

No Special Treatment for Kids

Oscar-winning actor Charlize Theron has said her children will not receive special treatment in Hollywood, emphasising the importance of independence and hard work, according to Page Six. Speaking on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, Theron shared her candid approach to parenting, noting that her daughters will have to earn their way in life.

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"First of all, your first car is going to be a Datsun because you're going to crash it," she said. "You're going to f-- it up somehow. You're a new driver. So, we're not getting, like, the nice car up front. We need a little bit of experience, and we're going to earn it," as per the outlet.

The actor added that she wants her children to become financially independent. "It's too soon to kind of say where they're going to end up... They just need to get a job that pays them because I don't want to support them for the rest of life," she said, according to Page Six.

Emphasis on Summer Jobs

Theron also made it clear that her daughters would be expected to take on everyday responsibilities, including summer jobs. "Yeah. Every time we go to Starbucks, I'm like, 'Look at this... Do you see how friendly? You have to be that friendly every morning at 6 a.m., like start getting ready for it,'" she said.

On Being a Single Mother

The actor adopted her daughters, Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015, and has often spoken about raising them as a single mother, according to Page Six.

In a previous interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper in July 2025, Theron described her decision to parent independently as "one of the healthiest decisions I ever made."

"With women, it's always, like, something must be wrong with her. She can't keep a man, and it's never part of the discussion of like, 'Wow. She's really living her truth,'" she said, according to Page Six.

Reflecting on her experience, Theron added, "I look at them and just be like, 'Do you know how...great it is to live exactly how I want to live, to experience motherhood exactly how I wanted to experience it?'"

She further noted that she appreciates not having to navigate co-parenting. "I love that I don't have to run every ...thing by a guy," she said, adding that she feels she has "broke the cycle," according to Page Six. (ANI)