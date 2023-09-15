Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Changure Bangaru Raja REVIEW: Hit or Flop? Is Ravi Teja's latest comedy thriller worth your time?

    Changure Bangaru Raja Twitter review: The film features Karthik Rathnam, Goldie Nissy, Satya, Ravi Babu, Ajay, Vasu Inturi, and others playing pivotal parts in Ravi Teja's criminal comedy. Satish Varma directed the film, and Krishna Saurabh composed the soundtrack.
     

    Changure Bangaru Raja REVIEW: Hit or Flop? Is Ravi Teja's latest comedy thriller worth your time? RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 8:33 AM IST

    Changure Bangaru Raja is Massraja Ravi Teja's next comedy thriller. The film, starring Karthik Rathnam and Goldie Nissy, was released internationally on September 15. Satish Varma made his directorial debut with this film, which stars several well-known actors. The adversary of a village mechanic is discovered dead. The townspeople and police are certain that the mechanic is to blame. The film is a murder mystery thriller with elements of high humour. 

    The premiere trailer for the film was excellent, and it promises an interesting course. Thanks to social media, a few cinema fans who don't allow any new movie pass them by become critics of sorts. The fans who saw the film a little early than the others have resorted to social media to voice their feelings about Changure Bangaru Raja.

     Cast of Changure Bangaru Raja
    Karthik Rathnam, Goldie Nissy, Ravi Babu, Ester Noronha, Sathya, Jabardasth Apparao, Ajay, and Vasu Inturi play important parts in the film.

    About Changure Bangaru Raja
    Satish Varma wrote and directed the film. Changure Bangaru Raja's musician was Krishna Saurabh. Karthik Vunnava edited the film. Ravi Teja sponsored the film under his RT Teamworks brand.

    Ravi Teja is the producer of the forthcoming film Changure Bangaru Raja, which stars Karthik Rathnam. Ravi Teja claims that the title Changure Bangaru Raja immediately enthralled him. "I was so taken with the story that I didn't even go to the shooting location for a single day." The film is quite entertaining, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I've already seen the film twice and want to view it again once everything is ready."

    Ravi Teja praised director Satish Varma's humorous script and hero Karthik Rathnam's comedic timing. He said that the film will appeal to all demographics.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 8:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan box office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's movie to soon reach the Rs 700-crore mark worldwide RBA

    'Jawan' box office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's movie to soon reach the Rs 700-crore mark worldwide

    Mark Antony REVIEW: Is Vishal, SJ Suryah's action drama worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Mark Antony REVIEW: Is Vishal, SJ Suryah's action drama worth watching? Read THIS

    Aditi Rao Hydari shares a photo for rumored partner Siddharth; check out here ADC

    Aditi Rao Hydari shares a photo for rumored partner Siddharth; check out here

    Who was Rio Kapadia? Made In Heaven 2 actor passes away at 66 vma

    Who was Rio Kapadia? Made In Heaven 2 actor passes away at 66

    Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan spotted with his family at Mannat terrace watch video RBA

    Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan spotted with his family at Mannat’s terrace (WATCH VIDEO)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala News live 15 September 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Nipah virus: 11 samples' test turn negative; more 30 samples sent for testing

    Jawan box office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's movie to soon reach the Rs 700-crore mark worldwide RBA

    'Jawan' box office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's movie to soon reach the Rs 700-crore mark worldwide

    Fourth casualty in Anantnag encounter; Army vows not to spare terrorists

    Fourth casualty in Anantnag encounter; Army vows not to spare terrorists

    Mark Antony REVIEW: Is Vishal, SJ Suryah's action drama worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Mark Antony REVIEW: Is Vishal, SJ Suryah's action drama worth watching? Read THIS

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 popular savoury snacks to relish on Lord Ganesha's birthday vma eai

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 popular savoury snacks to relish on Lord Ganesha's birthday

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon