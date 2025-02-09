Celebrity MasterChef: Tejasswi Prakash gets emotional after bottom three spot, fans react [WATCH]

Tejasswi Prakash's emotional breakdown on Celebrity MasterChef after landing in the bottom three sparked mixed reactions online, with fans defending her while others criticized her response to the pressure.
 

Published: Feb 9, 2025, 3:44 PM IST

Celebrity MasterChef has been a major hit, capturing the attention of audiences with its engaging format and celebrity contestants. The show has become a topic of widespread discussion, especially with popular TV personalities competing in the kitchen. Among them, Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 15, has become a standout figure. Her culinary skills have been impressive, winning praise from both the judges and her fans. However, recent episodes have presented significant challenges for the actress, leading to unexpected emotional moments.

In the latest episode, Tejasswi found herself in the bottom three for the second time, alongside fellow contestants Dipika Kakar and Rajiv Adatia. Despite her best efforts, Tejasswi’s dishes didn’t quite hit the mark, and the pressure was clearly taking its toll. Viewers were taken aback when the actress was visibly upset and broke down in tears, expressing frustration over her inability to escape the danger zone.

The emotional scene quickly went viral, with fans and critics alike reacting strongly. While some viewers sympathized with Tejasswi, understanding her feelings of disappointment and exhaustion after putting in so much effort, others were quick to label her emotional outburst as “drama” or “fake.” One commenter even criticized her behavior, questioning her maturity in the competition. "Doesn’t look like an adult participating in a competition with her own will," they wrote.

However, Tejasswi’s supporters jumped to her defense, pointing out that her emotions were a natural reaction to the pressure of constantly being in the bottom. One fan commented, "It's tough to keep giving your best and still fail. We should be supportive, not judgmental."

As the debate rages on, it’s clear that Tejasswi’s journey on Celebrity MasterChef is far from over, and viewers are eager to see how she handles the challenges ahead.

