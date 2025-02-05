Celebrity MasterChef: Farah Khan and judges refuse to taste Usha Nadkarni's dish; Here's why

The new season of Celebrity MasterChef, which premiered on January 27th, is already serving up drama alongside culinary delights. With a star-studded cast featuring celebrities like Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Archana Gautam, and others, the competition promises a thrilling ride. Hosted by Farah Khan, Vikas Khanna, and Ranveer Brar, the judges are leaving no room for mistakes, and the contestants are feeling the heat.

One of the standout moments from the latest promo involves Marathi actress Usha Nadkarni, who faced an unfortunate disaster when her fried chicken failed to impress the judges. As Usha presented the dish, Farah Khan quickly pointed out the problem: the chicken was completely raw. When Usha confidently defended her dish by claiming to have checked it with a knife, Chef Ranveer Brar had to bluntly inform her, “Pura kachha hain, hum khayenge toh bimar ho jayenge."

The judges' reactions didn’t stop there. Farah Khan advised Usha to be more attentive to their tips and comments. However, Usha had her defense, saying, “Pehle bolna chahiye tha na.” Farah didn’t hold back, responding, “Aap sunte nahi ho kabhi kabhi,” indicating that Usha tended to ignore their guidance.

Tension also brewed among the contestants in a separate promo, where Archana Gautam felt slighted when none of the other participants picked her during a group task. Tejasswi Prakash, in a playful yet biting remark, told Archana, “Tumhe unhone ne bhi select kiya nahi,” which led to a sharp retort from Archana, “Main thook ke nahi chaatungi, Tejasswi. Samjhi tum?"

With such intense moments, Celebrity MasterChef is keeping audiences hooked. Catch the show every Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Sony TV or stream it on the Sony Liv app.

