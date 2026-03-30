A trip to Goa goes beyond beaches, from the GeeVees 2026 Awards celebrating design to the Tivim digital lock factory. The author highlights the human side of safety, embodied by the 85% female workforce and a 32-year veteran employee.

Goa has a way of surprising me every time I visit this land of beaches. While most visit for the coastline, my recent trip was a deep dive into a different kind of beauty, the intersection of human creativity and industrial excellence. As I moved from the starlit celebrations of the GeeVees 2026 Awards to the humming assembly lines of the Tivim digital lock factory, I realized that 'safety' isn't just about hardware; it's about the hands that build it.

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Celebrating the Visionaries

The journey began at the GeeVees 2026 Awards. Now in its fifth edition, the event has become a massive platform for the Godrej Value Co-Creators Club (GVCC), bringing together over 2,100 architects and designers. Watching the winners getting recognized across 15 different categories, from healthcare to residential villas, was a reminder of how much thought goes into the spaces we inhabit. Whether it was a commercial project in a small town or a sprawling hospitality venture, the theme was clear: innovation and sustainability are the new benchmarks for Indian design. But as much as I admired the finished architectural marvels, I was eager to see where the actual 'safety' of these structures begins.

The Heartbeat of Tivim

The next day, the atmosphere shifted from the gala to the gully, specifically, the Tivim industrial estate. Stepping into India's first dedicated digital lock manufacturing facility was an eye-opener. This 1,520 sq. meter plant is a cornerstone of the 'Make in India' vision, producing next-gen tech like the Advantis IoT9 and the GSL D1. The scale is impressive, with a capacity to churn out 300,000 units monthly. But the data points aren't what stayed with me. It was the people.

The Women of the Shop Floor

The most striking feature of the Tivim plant isn't the semi-automated machinery; it's the fact that 85% of the workforce is female. Seeing these women manage core production functions with such precision was a powerful testament to inclusive manufacturing. The highlight of my entire trip was meeting a lady who has been with the company for over 32 years. In an era where 'job-hopping' is the norm, her three decades of service felt like a rare treasure. She was sweet and humble, yet when she spoke about her work, her eyes lit up with a genuine, infectious passion. It wasn't just a job for her; it was a craft she had mastered over a lifetime.

A Legacy of Trust

It's easy to look at a digital lock and see only the biometrics or the connectivity. But after walking that shop floor, I see the 3,471 safe man-days and the global certifications (like TPM Platinum) as more than just wall hangings. They represent a culture of care. Godrej has a 127-year legacy, and today they export to 24 countries. However, the real 'excellence' I witnessed in Goa wasn't just in the global reach or the 25,000+ retail partners. It was in the smile of a woman who has spent 32 years ensuring that the rest of us can sleep soundly behind a locked door. After all, design may win awards, but it is this kind of selfless, enduring passion that truly builds a nation.

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto and lifestyle. The views shared here are personal.)

(ANI)