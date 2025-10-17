The CBFC has granted an ‘A’ certificate to the upcoming film ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’, allowing adult audiences to watch it. However, the board has requested the filmmakers to remove certain scenes depicting the Ramayana

Harshavardhan Rane stars in the upcoming film ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’, a romantic drama that promises a mix of romance, comedy, and emotional storytelling. The film has already generated buzz among audiences for its engaging plot and star cast.

'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' has been certified under 'A' by CBFC. The classification allows it to be used for adults. It means that it is not recommended for children because of its content. CBFC has also asked filmmakers to remove or modify some scenes taking the Ramayana as a reference so that no religious sensitivities are hurt.

CBFC Issues 'A' Certificate for 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat'

The CBFC guidelines say that the board looks at every aspect of a film- language, violence, and also religious references. In case of 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat', the board observed certain depictions in the Ramayana which could hurt sentiments. So they asked makers to replace 'Ravan' word with 'Villain'. It has consequently given clearance for release though the makers were directed to carry out modifications to get aligned with these restrictions.

Filmmakers' Response

The production unit of 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' is said to have agreed to the moves taken by CBFC while assuring that cuts would not alter the essence of the film. The filmmakers further pointed out that the adult certificate fits into the high themes dealt with in the film, thereby ensuring that it is viewed responsibly.

What Fans Can Expect

'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' has heightened expectations among audiences across the board owing to its story and star cast. Its adults classification is expected to leave audiences expecting mature yet entertaining material. Viewers can expect romance, drama, and comedy from the film while also being sensitive to cultural sensitivities raised by the CBFC.

Industry Reactions

This news about edits and certification has raised a lot of discussions in the film industry. According to experts, such interventions by the CBFC are commonplace for any film that tends to refer to any religious scriptures, and therefore such compliance would keep the theatrical release smooth. Discussions on social media by a section of fans have revolved around the trade-off between creative freedoms and cultural respect, highlighting the ongoing debate around censorship and artistic expression in Indian cinema.