Cannes 2026 witnessed Urvashi Rautela’s striking red carpet appearance in a crystal-embellished silver couture gown by JoliPoli Couture. Styled with a maang tikka and sleek bun, she called it a proud moment representing India, describing herself as “India” on the global stage while her look drew widespread attention.

Indian actress Urvashi Rautela made a striking appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2026, drawing widespread attention in a heavily embellished silver couture ensemble that quickly became one of the most talked-about looks of the event.

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Silver couture moment on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi arrived at the Cannes opening ceremony wearing a crystal-embellished silver outfit designed by JoliPoli Couture, a Vietnam-based fashion label known for its ornate and theatrical designs. The ensemble featured intricate beadwork, sequins, and a dramatic cape-style silhouette that created a flowing, regal visual effect on the red carpet. The look was widely interpreted as a modern interpretation of a royal darbar aesthetic, blending grandeur with contemporary couture styling.

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Traditional touch with modern glamour

The actress completed her look with a maang tikka and matching silver jewellery, bringing a strong Indian traditional element into a global fashion moment.Her beauty styling included a sleek bun, dewy base makeup, silver-toned eyeshadow, and bold winged eyeliner. The overall appearance highlighted both the craftsmanship of the outfit and the statement jewellery.

Emotional statement on representing India

Speaking to Brut at the red carpet, Urvashi Rautela expressed her excitement about representing India at one of the world’s most prominent film festivals.

She said, “I am wearing this very beautiful designer from Vietnam called JoliPoli and it’s my pleasure to represent my country India at the opening ceremony Cannes Film Festival 2026.”

She further added, “Whenever I represent my country, I’m no more Urvashi, I’m India,” reflecting her emotional connection to representing the nation on a global platform.

Strong Indian presence at Cannes 2026

The 2026 edition of the Cannes Film Festival continues to showcase strong participation from Indian cinema. Alongside Urvashi Rautela, several prominent figures from Bollywood and regional industries are expected to attend, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Regional film representation is also notable, with appearances expected from actors such as Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ammy Virk, and Roopi Gill.

Glamour versus perception debate

In a recent interaction with IANS, Urvashi Rautela addressed how ambition and glamour are often misunderstood in the entertainment industry.

She noted that ambition is frequently mistaken for superficiality, especially in the case of women in public life. She emphasized that a glamorous public image does not take away from discipline, seriousness, or intellectual depth.

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Red carpet impact continues

Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes 2026 appearance generated strong attention across media platforms. Her silver couture ensemble, traditional jewellery and confident presentation reinforced her status as a consistent standout on international red carpets.