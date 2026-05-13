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Who Is Basuri Chokshi? The Creative Mind Behind Alia Bhatt’s Stunning Cannes 2026 Outfit
Basuri Chokshi is the creative mind behind Alia Bhatt’s stunning Cannes 2026 outfit. Her hand-painted design work blends art and fashion beautifully, turning the gown into a dreamy, nature-inspired couture masterpiece that grabbed global attention.
A Dream Painted on Silk
The delicate lavender strokes on Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 gown looked straight out of a dream, almost like wearable art. The silk organza fabric carried soft hand-painted details that instantly caught attention. While many noticed the embroidered “ABK” on her bag, the real highlight was the artistic storytelling woven into the gown’s flowing surface.
From Interiors to Canvas Life
Basuri Chokshi originally trained as an interior designer, spending her early years studying structures, textures, and spatial design. However, art was always present in her surroundings, inspired by her father’s jewellery sketches and her mother’s love for traditional pichhwai paintings. In 2012, she shifted fully to acrylic painting and chose canvas over construction.
Nature-Inspired Couture Art
Basuri’s signature style reflects nature through soft florals and organic themes. The Cannes gown featured her signature pastel palette and fine detailing inspired by natural landscapes. Whether working on large murals or delicate silk fabric, her approach remains consistent, withcareful planning, gentle tones, and intricate brushwork that blends elegance with storytelling.
From Art to High Fashion
The transformation of Basuri’s artwork into couture was brought to life by designer Yash Patil under the label That Antiquepiece. The gown became a wearable masterpiece combining painting and fashion. Known for sculpted corsets and artistic silhouettes, Patil has also styled Bollywood names like Sobhita Dhulipala and Bhumi Pednekar in his signature creations.
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