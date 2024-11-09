Candyman actor Tony Todd passes away aged 69 after battling prolonged illness

Tony Todd, the iconic actor famed for his chilling role in Candyman, has died at age 69 from natural causes in Los Angeles

Todd’s diverse career spanned genres, with roles in films like Final Destination and Transformers, and television appearances as Commander Kurn on Star Trek. His film credits also included The Crow, Night of the Living Dead, and The Rock. In addition to screen performances, he had a notable stage career, including a Broadway run in the musical Aida.

Born in Washington, D.C., in 1954, Todd got his start with a breakthrough role in Oliver Stone’s 1986 war drama Platoon, where he starred alongside Charlie Sheen, Willem Dafoe, and Johnny Depp. However, it was his portrayal of a vengeful spirit from the 19th century in the 1992 horror film Candyman that made him a household name. Todd reprised his Candyman role in two sequels, Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995) and Candyman: Day of the Dead (1999). He returned to the role in 2021 for a film co-written by Jordan Peele.

Virginia Madsen, Todd's Candyman co-star, paid tribute on Instagram, expressing her grief and calling him “sweet to the sweet in heaven.” She later described Todd as “a truly poetic man” with “a gentle soul” and a deep appreciation for the arts, adding that she would miss him dearly. Madsen jokingly referenced the Candyman lore, noting she would not be summoning him through a mirror.

Jeff Goldberg, Todd's manager, also expressed his sorrow, describing Todd as “an amazing man” whose presence he would miss daily. Todd’s contributions to film, television, and theater have left an indelible impact on the entertainment industry.

