    Call Me Bae trailer OUT: Ananya Panday set to make OTT series debut; stars in story of riches to rag [WATCH]

    Ananya Panday is all set to make her OTT series debut with the new Amazon Prime Video show 'Call Me Bae'

    Call Me Bae trailer OUT: Ananya Panday set to make OTT series debut; stars in story of riches to rag [WATCH]
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 4:28 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

    The trailer for Call Me Bae released today, marking Ananya Panday's OTT series debut. The series showcases Ananya in a vibrant role, navigating the upscale lifestyle in Mumbai. As she transitions from a South Delhi socialite to a hustler, her journey is both intriguing and entertaining.

    In Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday portrays a South Delhi youngster who moves to Mumbai after her husband seemingly loses all their wealth. Faced with a leaking roof, auto rides, and the challenge of finding a job, she must adapt quickly to survive. Ananya’s character eventually secures a job in a newsroom, where she encounters her grumpy, stern boss, played by Vir Das. Initially dismissed by him, the series follows her struggle to prove herself and develop her survival skills.

    The trailer has drawn comparisons to the American sitcom Two Broke Girls, starring Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs. Both series share a similar premise, focusing on women navigating financial hardships with resilience and humor. Call Me Bae is a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. The series, directed by Collin D’Cunha and written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, consists of 8 episodes.

    Ananya expressed that she was immediately drawn to Call Me Bae, feeling it was a project she wanted to be a part of even before hearing the script. She found the multi-layered character of Bae compelling, appreciating the blend of innocence and resilience in her journey. Ananya highlighted that Bae’s authenticity, despite the challenges she faces, was a significant draw for her. The character’s journey from heiress to hustler was particularly intriguing, offering a nuanced portrayal that goes beyond first impressions.

    Ananya shared her excitement about working with Collin D’Cunha and the supportive cast, as well as collaborating with Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment. She looks forward to introducing Bae to audiences worldwide when the series premieres on September 6. Call Me Bae is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, promising a blend of drama, humor, and resilience in Ananya Panday’s first OTT series.

