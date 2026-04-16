'Bulletproof' song from Prime Video's 'Lukkhe' is out. King, who composed and penned the track, calls it a personal journey and marks his acting debut. The series also stars Raashii Khanna, Palak Tiwari, and Lakshvir Singh Saran.

'Bulletproof' song from Prime Video's upcoming series 'Lukkhe' was released on Thursday. Composed by King, Amira Gill, and Karan Kanchan, produced by Karan Kanchan, and with lyrics penned by KING and Manreet Khara, the song 'Bulletproof' is available on all music streaming platforms. https://www.instagram.com/p/DXL6cVkiPrB/?hl=en

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King on 'Bulletproof' and His Acting Debut

Speaking about the track, King in a press note said, "Bulletproof is a deeply personal track, shaped by my journey, my struggles, wins, and the mindset to keep pushing forward. Lukkhe gave me the chance to not only create music but also step into acting for the first time, which feels like a big milestone. Grateful to Amira, Karan, and the entire team for bringing this to life, this one's truly special."

About 'Lukkhe'

Created and executive produced by Agrim Joshi and Debojit Das Purkayastha, the series is headlined by Raashii Khanna and singer-songwriter King, alongside Palak Tiwari and Lakshvir Singh Saran in lead roles.

Prime Video on the 'Compelling Story'

On what fans can expect from the show, Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, "At Prime Video, we believe in constantly raising the bar by experimenting with storytelling--whether it's blending genres, exploring new formats, or championing unconventional narratives. Lukkhe is a strong reflection of this vision, bringing together high-octane action with pulsating rap music, while seamlessly balancing pace with emotional intensity to create a truly distinctive world. At its heart, the series is a compelling story of revenge and redemption, driven by complex characters and the choices they make."

Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kritika Bharadwaj, Shivankit Parihar, Yograj Singh, and Ayesha Raza are also a part of the show. (ANI)