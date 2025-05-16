Bridgerton returns in 2026 with Season 4, spotlighting Benedict and Sophie’s romance. Netflix has also renewed the hit period drama for Seasons 5 and 6, promising more lavish tales ahead

The widely acclaimed period drama Bridgerton is set to make its return, with Netflix confirming that Season 4 will premiere in 2026, although a specific release date has yet to be announced. Alongside the update, the streaming platform revealed a first look at the season’s leading couple: Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, and Sophie Baek, portrayed by Yerin Ha. Additionally, Netflix has officially renewed the series for a fifth and sixth season.

A teaser offers a glimpse of what’s to come, showing Benedict masked at an opulent ball, mesmerized by a mysterious woman dressed in silver, who stands admiring a chandelier. Season 4 will center on Benedict’s romantic journey, drawing inspiration from Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer from a Gentleman. The narrative will explore his growing bond with Sophie Baek, a woman working in service who harbors big dreams and a complex history.

Nicola Coughlan, known for her role as Penelope Featherington, commented on the season’s narrative direction. She said that the story this time would delve into themes reminiscent of the British series Upstairs, Downstairs, which examined class divisions and aristocracy. She also described the plot as a “Cinderella”-like story, and expressed that it would feel fresh and exciting, adding that she looked forward to audiences experiencing it.

The official Bridgerton page also shared a note in Lady Whistledown's signature style, announcing the renewal for Seasons 5 and 6. The statement emphasized the rarity of sharing such news and encouraged fans to celebrate while preparing for Season 4’s arrival in 2026. The note humorously concluded that Lady Whistledown would have a busy time ahead.

In addition to Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, Bridgerton has featured a diverse ensemble cast over the seasons, including Phoebe Dynevor, Rege-Jean Page, Luke Newton, Hannah Dodd, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Golda Rosheuvel, Florence Hunt, Will Tilston, Daniel Francis, Martins Imhangbe, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, and Bessie Carter. New cast additions for the upcoming season have not yet been disclosed.