'Crown' to 'Bridgerton': 5 historical series/movies you MUST watch on Netflix

Love History Dramas? 'Crown' to 'Bridgerton' are 5 best historical dramas you must see watch on Netflix NOW

The Crown (2016 – 2023)

This award-winning drama chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, capturing key moments in British history with breathtaking accuracy. The series delves into political conflicts, royal scandals, and personal struggles, showcasing a deeply human portrayal of the monarchy. Each season covers a different decade, bringing iconic figures like Winston Churchill, Princess Diana, and Margaret Thatcher to life. The show’s meticulous attention to detail, from historical events to period-accurate costumes, makes it a must-watch for history enthusiasts. With outstanding performances and cinematography, The Crown offers a rare glimpse behind the palace doors, balancing grandeur with intimate character-driven storytelling

article_image3

Bridgerton

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton is a lavish period drama set in Regency-era England. Unlike traditional historical dramas, the series reimagines the past with a modern twist, featuring a diverse cast and contemporary music reinvented in orchestral form. It follows the romantic entanglements of the Bridgerton family and their high-society peers, centering on themes of love, power, and societal expectations. With opulent costumes, stunning sets, and scandalous intrigue, Bridgerton offers an immersive escape into a glamorous world inspired by Jane Austen but with a fresh, progressive approach. If you enjoy romance mixed with history, this is a must-see

article_image4

Narcos (2015 – 2017)

This gripping crime drama recounts the rise and fall of Pablo Escobar and the notorious Medellín Cartel in Colombia. Blending archival footage with dramatized sequences, Narcos immerses viewers in the brutal world of the cocaine trade and the relentless pursuit of justice by the DEA. The show vividly portrays the socio-political landscape of 1980s Latin America, highlighting the devastating effects of the drug war. With compelling performances, especially from Wagner Moura as Escobar, and intense action sequences, Narcos is both an educational and thrilling ride through one of history’s most infamous crime sagas

article_image5

The Last Kingdom (2015 – 2022)

Adapted from Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories novels, this series follows Uhtred of Bebbanburg, a Saxon noble captured and raised by Vikings. Set during the 9th and 10th centuries, The Last Kingdom blends historical events with fictional storytelling, depicting the struggle between the Saxons and the Danes for control of England. With gripping battle sequences, political intrigue, and complex character arcs, the show offers an engaging look at the formation of England as a nation. Fans of medieval history and Viking sagas will find it a thrilling watch

article_image6

Munich: The Edge of War (2021)

Set during the tense days leading up to World War II, this historical thriller follows two former friends—one British, one German—who become involved in secret diplomatic negotiations. The film explores the infamous 1938 Munich Agreement and Neville Chamberlain’s efforts to prevent war. With a mix of real historical figures and fictional characters, Munich: The Edge of War offers a suspenseful, nuanced perspective on the diplomatic maneuverings that shaped history. Its gripping performances and high-stakes narrative make it a fascinating watch for history and war buffs

