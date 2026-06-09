Brevity News, a new short-news app, has gained significant early traction with over 60,000 downloads. It offers concise news summaries with video clips and a 'News Shorts' feature, available in multiple Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

India's fast-growing short-news ecosystem has gained a new player, with Brevity News reporting more than 60,000 downloads and over 100,000 content views within just a few months of its launch, signalling strong early traction among digital news consumers.

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Unique Features for Modern News Consumers

The platform enters a competitive market at a time when news consumption habits are rapidly shifting toward shorter, faster, and more visually engaging formats. Brevity aims to differentiate itself by combining concise news summaries with embedded video clips, visual news cards, and its proprietary News Shorts feature.

According to the company, the News Shorts format allows users to consume news in a style similar to short-form video content while still providing key facts and context behind each story. The approach is designed to offer a more immersive experience compared to conventional short-news platforms.

Multilingual Support and AI-Powered Delivery

Available in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, Brevity has been developed to make news consumption quicker and easier for users across India. The platform uses an AI-powered news processing system supported by editorial verification to deliver updates across multiple news categories, including breaking developments. Brevity is available on both Android and iOS, enabling users to access news updates on the go.

Commitment to Privacy and Growth

The company has also highlighted its focus on user privacy, stating that readers can access content without being required to share extensive personal information. The platform's early growth comes amid increasing demand for trustworthy and visually rich news experiences. With its combination of multilingual support, AI-assisted news delivery, video-based content, and privacy-focused design, Brevity is positioning itself as a modern alternative in India's evolving digital news landscape.

Brevity is a multilingual digital news platform that delivers concise news summaries, visual news cards, video-based content, and News Shorts. Available in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, the platform uses AI-powered technology and editorial verification to simplify news consumption while maintaining a strong focus on user privacy. (ANI)