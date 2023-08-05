Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Breaking Bad' star Mark Margolis passes away at 83

    Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Mark Margolis was hospitalised in New York after a short illness. He was 83.

    Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis passes away at 83 RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 9:34 AM IST

    Mark Margolis, a veteran actor, died on Thursday, August 4. Mark was hospitalised in New York following a brief illness, according to a statement given by his son. He was 83. Mark was well-known for his appearances on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. "We join millions of fans in mourning the passing of the immensely talented Mark Margolis, who - with his eyes, a bell, and very few words - turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in television history," said the official Breaking Bad Facebook page. He will be sorely missed."

    Thomas Schnauz, Mark's Breaking Bad co-star, also paid homage to the actor on social media, writing, "Mark made me laugh every time we were together on set." My heartfelt condolences to his family and many, many friends."

    Also Read: Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt married twice: Here's what we know

    Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould also tweeted, "Absolutely devastated to hear that we've lost Mark Margolis" and then added, "Mark was brilliant, funny, a raconteur with a million stories." "I already miss him."

    In a prior interview, Mark discussed his Breaking Bad character Salamanca, revealing that he was influenced by his mother-in-law. "When we went to see her, she couldn't speak. But when we entered the room, she'd become aroused and the left side of her mouth would twist into these contortions where the lips would push out, almost like she was chewing tobacco. So I kind of took it from her," he remarked, according to the BBC.

    Mark has been in a number of other series and films in addition to Breaking Bad. Mark experienced hurdles throughout his five-decade career, particularly in his early days. "Six months after Scarface, truth to tell. "I had to take a job with a friend in real estate development for a few months just to get by," he once said.

    Also Read: Nora Fatehi SEXY gallery: From ethnic to western, slays like a queen

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2023, 9:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    An insult is an insult Sushmita Sen on being called gold digger over alleged relationship with Lalit Modi RBA

    ‘An insult is an insult…’, Sushmita Sen on being called gold digger over alleged relationship with Lalit Modi

    Happy birthday Kajol: Here are 6 best films of actress to watch ADC

    Happy birthday Kajol: Here are 6 best films of actress to watch

    Scam 2003 The Telgi Story' teaser OUT: Series based on story of Abdul Kalim Telgi, to release on THIS date ADC

    'Scam 2003 The Telgi Story' teaser OUT: Series based on story of Abdul Kalim Telgi, to release on THIS date

    Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt married twice: Here's what we know ADC

    Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt married twice: Here's what we know

    Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary: Ayushmann Khurrana pays melodious tribute to 'king of melody' (VIDEO) RBA

    Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary: Ayushmann Khurrana pays melodious tribute to 'king of melody' (VIDEO)

    Recent Stories

    Biryani to Chole Bhature-7 popular Indian lunch items for weekend RBA EAI

    Biryani to Chole Bhature-7 popular Indian lunch items for weekend

    Manipur unrest: Fresh violence claims 3 lives, triggers arson attacks; check details AJR

    Manipur unrest: Fresh violence claims 3 lives, triggers arson attacks; check details

    An insult is an insult Sushmita Sen on being called gold digger over alleged relationship with Lalit Modi RBA

    ‘An insult is an insult…’, Sushmita Sen on being called gold digger over alleged relationship with Lalit Modi

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR- 613 Aug 05 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes here anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR- 613 Aug 05 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes here

    ASI resumes work on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi; check details AJR

    ASI resumes work on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi; check details

    Recent Videos

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon