'Breaking Bad' star Mark Margolis passes away at 83

Mark Margolis, a veteran actor, died on Thursday, August 4. Mark was hospitalised in New York following a brief illness, according to a statement given by his son. He was 83. Mark was well-known for his appearances on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. "We join millions of fans in mourning the passing of the immensely talented Mark Margolis, who - with his eyes, a bell, and very few words - turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in television history," said the official Breaking Bad Facebook page. He will be sorely missed."

Thomas Schnauz, Mark's Breaking Bad co-star, also paid homage to the actor on social media, writing, "Mark made me laugh every time we were together on set." My heartfelt condolences to his family and many, many friends."

Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould also tweeted, "Absolutely devastated to hear that we've lost Mark Margolis" and then added, "Mark was brilliant, funny, a raconteur with a million stories." "I already miss him."

In a prior interview, Mark discussed his Breaking Bad character Salamanca, revealing that he was influenced by his mother-in-law. "When we went to see her, she couldn't speak. But when we entered the room, she'd become aroused and the left side of her mouth would twist into these contortions where the lips would push out, almost like she was chewing tobacco. So I kind of took it from her," he remarked, according to the BBC.

Mark has been in a number of other series and films in addition to Breaking Bad. Mark experienced hurdles throughout his five-decade career, particularly in his early days. "Six months after Scarface, truth to tell. "I had to take a job with a friend in real estate development for a few months just to get by," he once said.

