    Boycott Maldives: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover DELETE Maldives vacation photos post backlash; Read more

    Bipasha Basu got trolled for posting photos of Maldives vacation amidst India-Maldives controversy. She later deleted those posts from her social media account

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

    Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have faced massive backlash after she posted photos from her recent Maldives vacation. The 'Raaz' actress celebrated her birthday at Maldives of which she posted pictures but sadly faced massive online trolling amidst the recent India, Maldives political controversy.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

    Several posts featuring her husband and daughter at Maldives have now been deleted from her Instagram account. She has deleted all her posts except for her birthday post.

    For the unversed, the controversy erupted when few young ministers made derogatory comments against PM Narendra Modi. Prime Minister's office had posted some pictures of the PM strolling through the pristine beaches of Lakshadweep. The ministers used derogatory remarks which led to them being sacked from the government and a diplomatic as well as social media row between the two countries. 

    It should be noted that the current Maldivian government which rose to power, won the elections banking on their anti-India plank stance. 

    However, this isn't the first time Bipasha faced criticism during her Maldives vacation. Earlier posts were met with calls for responsible behavior and a halt to promoting Maldivian resorts in light of the political tension. The online backlash reflects the broader sentiment among some Indians who are urging celebrities to demonstrate solidarity and align their actions with the prevailing political climate.

