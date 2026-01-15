The trailer for Anurag Singh's 'Border 2' is out. The sequel brings back Sunny Deol, joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Inspired by the 1971 war, the film is set for a January 23, 2026 release.

Finally! the trailer for one of the most-anticipated films of 2026, 'Border 2', has been unveiled. Directed by Anurag Singh, the second instalment of the iconic film brings back Sunny Deol as the main lead, with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty joining him to fight the enemies.

"Inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War", the trailer opens the door to the powerful world of Border 2 and what happens when India's Army, Navy, and Air Force come together to fight as one.

Trailer Strikes an Emotional Chord

Loaded with powerful dialogues delivered by veteran Sunny Deol, gripping performances by Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, and the soulful revival of the iconic songs from the first film, the Border 2 trailer strikes an emotional chord, leaving viewers overwhelmed, stirred, and goosebump-laden.

The trailer opened and closed with Sunny's dialogues, delivered in his signature high-pitched, powerful voice. That thunderous dialogue delivery has always been a defining part of his action-hero persona, and he continues to maintain it even today. This film too clearly reflects just how much strength and impact his voice still carries.

Sunny Deol Shares Trailer

Sharing the trailer, Sunny on Instagram wrote, "A war remembered. A legacy continued. #Border2Trailer Out Now! (Link in bio) #Border2 Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 23rd January, 2026!"

"Humein kya haraoge. Arey tumhare Pakistan mein itne log nahi jitne humare yahan Eid par bakre kaate jaate hain," the trailer ended with this dialogue of Sunny.

Cast and Release Details

Border 2 is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. The movie will hit the big screens ahead of Republic Day on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose.

Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa also feature in key roles. (ANI)