The teaser for Sunny Deol's ‘Border 2,’ directed by Anurag Singh, will release on August 15th, 2024. The film, a sequel to the 1997 hit Border,' stars Deol alongside Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, and others

Sunny Deol Border 2 Teaser: A big news is coming out about Sunny Deol's film Border 2. The makers have prepared to release the teaser of the film. It is being told that the teaser of the movie will be released on the special occasion of Independence Day on 15th August. Let us tell you that the shooting of the film has been completed and it will be released in theaters on January 2026. The director of the film is Anurag Singh.

About Sunny Deol's Border 2

There is a lot of craze among the fans about Sunny Deol's upcoming film Border 2. Although the movie is still a while away from release, its first glimpse will be seen in the form of a teaser on the occasion of Independence Day on 15 August. Let us tell you that the story of director Anurag Singh's film has been written by JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta. Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Medha Rana and Sonam Bajwa will be seen in lead roles along with Sunny in the film. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The movie will be released on 23 January 2026.

Border 2 is the sequel to Border

Sunny Deol's film Border 2 is the sequel of the 1997 movie Border. Border, which was released 28 years ago, was a blockbuster at the box office upon its release. Sunny was accompanied by Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sadesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Pooja Bhatt, Tabu, Rakhee, Sharbani Mukherjee, Kulbhushan Kharbanda etc. in this film directed by JP Dutta. This film was based on the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The song Sandese Aate Hain sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathore in the film is still loved by people. This song was written by Javed Akhtar. The film won four Filmfare Awards, including JP Dutta for Best Director, Akshaye Khanna for Best Male Debut Actor, Javed Akhtar for Best Lyrics and Hariharan for Best Male Singer. Made on a budget of 12 crores, the film collected a net of 66.70 crores in India. It became the second highest grossing film in 1997. At number one was Shahrukh Khan-Madhuri Dixit's Dil To Pagal Hai.