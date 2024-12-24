Border 2: Sunny Deol begins shooting for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty [PHOTO]

Sunny Deol’s iconic war drama Border is back with a sequel, Border 2! The film, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, has officially begun production. Directed by Anurag Singh, it promises action, drama, and patriotism, hitting theaters on January 23, 2026

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 12:36 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

In an exciting development, Sunny Deol officially announced ‘Border 2’ in June, thrilling fans as he prepares to reprise his iconic role from the 1997 war drama, Border. Directed by JP Dutta, the original film is a Bollywood classic. The sequel boasts a stellar cast, including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, raising anticipation to new heights.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The much-awaited sequel has now entered production, with the makers revealing the first glimpse from the set. A picture showcasing the film's clapboard was shared, accompanied by an announcement highlighting the commencement of shooting. According to the makers, the film, helmed by Anurag Singh, features a powerhouse cast led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. They expressed confidence that the collaboration of Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta will ensure a cinematic experience filled with action, drama, and patriotism. The makers also mentioned that the film is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026.

All About Border 2

‘Border 2’ brings together a strong production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta’s J.P. Films, the sequel aims to honor the legacy of the original while delivering an immersive cinematic journey.

Set against a backdrop of valor and patriotism, the film promises intense action, engaging drama, and emotional storytelling. Fans eagerly await its release, with many already marking their calendars for 2026.

The original 1997 blockbuster Border, starring Sunny Deol, was set during the 1971 Battle of Longewala. It depicted the courage of a small Indian battalion as they defended against a massive Pakistani assault. J.P. Dutta, regarded as a master of war films in Bollywood, has a history of crafting impactful military-themed movies. Initially focusing on narratives from Rajasthan's Rajput community, he transitioned to delivering stirring war dramas like Border and LOC: Kargil.

With Border 2, the director's vision continues, promising a powerful blend of storytelling, patriotism, and grand cinematic spectacle.

