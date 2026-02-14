The Bombay High Court has restrained Vidnyan Mane from making defamatory remarks against music composer Palaash Muchhal. Mane allegedly made false claims about a Rs 40 lakh payment and Muchhal's personal life, leading to the legal action.

The Bombay High Court has intervened in a high-profile defamation battle involving music composer Palaash Muchhal, issuing a restraining order against Vidnyan Mane over making defamatory remarks against the singer-composer.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Advocate Welcomes Court's Decision, Provides Background

Speaking to ANI, Palaash Muchhal's advocate, Shreyansh Mithare, welcomed the court's decision as a "relief", calling for a thorough investigation into Mane's statements. "There has been a lot of controversy about Palaash Muchhal, especially surrounding his marriage. But now both the families have chosen their own paths, and Palaash is trying to move on with his life. This controversy is not about the two parties but from a third party. A man named Vidnyan Mane from Mumbai's Sangli has claimed to have given Rs 40 lakhs to Palaash for making a film. He also claimed that the money has not been returned," Mithare said.

Details of Defamatory Statements and Legal Action

Stating that Mane has made a personal attack on Palaash Muchhal, his advocate said defamatory statements and allegations made in the media have tarnished the singer's reputation. "Vidnyan Mane has made some defamatory statements in the media. He has also made some allegations about Palaash's marriage. This is a personal attack on Palaash. We had sent him a defamation notice of Rs 10 crores. After he didn't stop making such statements, we reached out to the High Court, which has now issued a restraining order. The court has restrained Mane from talking about Palaash and his family to the media until the case is decided," Mithare said.

Next Steps and Call for Investigation

Vidnyan Mane has been asked to present a statement and explain his reasons, supported by evidence, in court on March 11.

"I think that the third person, Vidnyan Mane, must be investigated on the basis of what he is saying and why he is doing it. Palaash is a strong boy and is mentally prepared to fight the matter legally," Mithare added. (ANI)