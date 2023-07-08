Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bollywood power couple Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor stun in stylish outfits on romantic dinner date

    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were recently photographed by paparazzi following a romantic date in BKC. The recent dinner date, which was photographed by the paparazzi, offers as another proof of their close relationship.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, the sexiest couple in Bollywood, were recently photographed by paparazzi as they left BKC after a romantic date. Malaika, who is renowned for her immaculate sense of style, looked gorgeous in a pair of blue jeans and a black leather jacket, effortlessly expressing her personal sense of design. Arjun, on the other hand, opted for a more relaxed yet fashionable style, donning a pair of black trousers and a blue t-shirt. One of the hottest couples in the business, the duo is known for their chemistry and hot presence in B-town. 

    Malaika Arora is a well-known model, actress, and television personality who has made a name for herself as a style icon. Fans and colleagues in the industry alike have expressed great admiration for her sense of style and physical health. She frequently creates trends and tests the limits of fashion with her daring decisions. Malaika is renowned for her workout routine and for advocating a healthy living in addition to her flourishing business. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, has distinguished himself in the film industry because to his diverse acting abilities. Arjun has continuously displayed his talent and versatility as an actor, beginning with his debut film Ishaqzaade and continuing with standout performances in films like Gunday and Ki & Ka. Beginning with his feature film debut Ishaqzaade and continuing with noteworthy performances in movies like Gunday and Ki & Ka, Arjun Kapoor has consistently shown his acting talent and range. Check out their photos:

    Malaika Arora recently collaborated with Guru Randhawa in the music video Tera Ki Khayal. Additionally, her television program Moving In With Malaika, which gave viewers an inside peek at her life, had already been released. Disney+ Hotstar offers streaming access to the show. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, will soon be seen in The Lady Killer. The actor previously discussed the picture and told PTI, "Lady Killer is something different. I gave a lot of myself to that movie. The Lady Killer has been tough and raw for Bhumi and I on a mental and emotional level. In that way, it is a love story that is incredibly realistic. 

