Bollywood Barbie: Preity Zinta channels her inner doll in a Pink-Tastic photoshoot

Preity Zinta's 'Barbie-themed photo shoot is enthralling fans on her Instagram. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer 'Barbie' has started the pink-fever worldwide and Bollywood's Barbie, Preity Zinta too gave in to the pink atmosphere---by Amrita Ghosh

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently joined the Barbie fever in a delightful and stylish photoshoot that she couldn't resist sharing with her followers on Instagram. The pink frenzy, inspired by Greta Gerwig's directorial "Barbie" starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has taken over the entertainment world, leaving an indelible impression on actors throughout the world.

In the captivating post, Preity Zinta donned a frill-covered pink dress along with trendy Barbie heels, channeling her inner Barbie with elegance and charm. After watching the highly-anticipated movie "Barbie," she felt compelled to share the fun shoot with her fans. She expressed her excitement for the film, particularly the pink-themed theater experience, which added to the enjoyment of watching a movie after a long time.

Fans couldn't help but shower Preity Zinta with compliments, calling her a real-life Barbie and expressing their admiration for her. Some even voiced their desire for a Bollywood version of Barbie with Preity Zinta playing the lead role.

"Barbie," featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, hit Indian theaters on July 21. The movie revolves around a doll living in Barbie Land who gets expelled for not fitting society's notion of perfection. Undeterred, she embarks on an exciting adventure in the real world. Apart from Margot Robbie, the film also stars Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, and Micheal Cara in significant roles.

On the acting front, Preity Zinta was last seen in Neeraj Pathak's action comedy film "Bhaiaji Superhit" alongside Sunny Deol. She also made a guest appearance with Vir Das on the American sitcom "Fresh Off The Boat." As a producer, she brought the web series "The Night Manager" to the audience, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.