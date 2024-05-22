Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shah Rukh Khan treated at Ahmedabad hospital for heatstroke suffered during KKR vs SRH clash

    Shah Rukh Khan was in Ahmedabad to watch the first IPL playoff match, supporting his team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It is reportedly said that the extreme heat during the event caused him to suffer from heatstroke, leading to his illness and subsequent hospitalisation.

    Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised for heatstroke during IPL Qualifier match in Ahmedabad AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published May 22, 2024, 6:31 PM IST

    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad after falling ill due to heatstroke. The actor's sudden hospitalisation raised concerns among his fans and the entertainment industry. However, he was later discharged after medication.

    Shah Rukh Khan was in Ahmedabad to watch the first IPL playoff match, supporting his team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It is reportedly said that the extreme heat during the event caused him to suffer from heatstroke, leading to his illness and subsequent hospitalisation.

    Home ministry office in North Block receives bomb threat, emergency response deployed

    Khan had been in Ahmedabad for the past two days, actively cheering for KKR during their crucial match. Following the game on Tuesday, he returned to the ITC Narmada Hotel in Vastrapur late at night. However, his health deteriorated the next morning, prompting his immediate admission to KD Hospital.

    It is reportedly said that Khan's condition has improved, and he is now stable. Despite his recovery, he decided to postpone his scheduled trip to Mumbai, opting to rest and recuperate instead.

    The actor, who recently delivered blockbuster hits like "Pathan," "Jawan," and "Dunki," has been busy with his IPL team as they prepare for the finals. Additionally, Shah Rukh is working on his upcoming film, "King," where he will portray a character with a gray-shaded role as a don.

    What happens if a minor drives your car? Here's what the law says

    Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on Shah Rukh Khan's health and hoping for his speedy recovery.

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 6:51 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We have that planned already', Director shares big update; confirms 'Panchayat 4'? Read on ATG

    'We have that planned already', Director shares big update; confirms 'Panchayat 4'? Read on

    Mr And Mrs Mahi 

    Mr And Mrs Mahi REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film worth watching?

    Here's why AR Rahman's mother wrapped his Oscar awards in towel, 'Thought it was...' RKK

    Here's why AR Rahman's mother wrapped his Oscar awards in towel, 'Thought it was...'

    Thyroid Disease 8 tips to maintain physical and mental health RBA

    Thyroid Disease: 8 tips to maintain physical and mental health

    What happened to Aishwarya Rai's arm? Did Mrs Bachchan break her arm? Read details? RBA

    What happened to Aishwarya Rai's arm? Did Mrs Bachchan break her arm? Read details

    Recent Stories

    Jacqueline Fernandez SEXY Photos: 7 times the Sri Lankan actress shared BOLD pictures ATG

    Jacqueline Fernandez SEXY Photos: 7 times the Sri Lankan actress shared BOLD pictures

    Basketball Happy Birthday Haley Jones: Top 10 performances on the court osf

    Happy Birthday Haley Jones: Top 10 performances on the court

    cricket Tamim Rahman arrested for alleged match-fixing in Lanka Premier League (WATCH) osf

    Tamim Rahman arrested for alleged match-fixing in Lanka Premier League (WATCH)

    Mammootty Turbo-7 must-watch movies of Malayalam megastar RBA

    Mammootty's Turbo-7 must-watch movies of Malayalam megastar

    What happens if a minor drives your car? Here's what the law says AJR

    What happens if a minor drives your car? Here's what the law says

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon