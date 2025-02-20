Bobby Deol reveals how wife Tania encouraged him to play Baba Nirala in ‘Aashram 3'; Read on

Bobby Deol shared how his wife, Tania, encouraged him to take on the bold role of Baba Nirala in Aashram 3. The highly anticipated series, which played a key role in his career revival, returns for streaming on February 27 via Amazon MX Player.
 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Feb 20, 2025

The next part of Aashram is finally on its way, with Bobby Deol reprising his role as Baba Nirala in 'Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 - Part 2.' The series has played a major role in Bobby's career revival, making him a favourite among OTT audiences.

At the trailer launch event on Wednesday evening, the 'Animal' actor shared how he initially had doubts about taking on such a bold role but was convinced after his wife, Tania Deol, encouraged him.

Talking about her support, he said, "Maine apni wife se baat ki, maine kaha ki main aisa kirdaar play karne ja raha hu, aur meri wife janti thi ki main bahut try kar raha hu aur kuch aisa kaam mil nahi raha hai jo itna interesting hoga. Toh jab meri wife ne suna, toh usne kaha, 'Nahi tu kar, jo tera dil chahta hai tu vo kar. I am with you.'"

Bobby further spoke about the hard work he put into preparing for the role, especially learning the complex dialogues.
"Maine bahut mehnat ki, Guneeta Ji hamari teacher hai, unke saath har din 3-3 ghante baith kar maine lines seekhi aur har shabd ka matlab samajhne ki koshish ki," he added.

Directed by Prakash Jha, the series also features Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in crucial roles.

The trailer hints at cracks forming in Baba Nirala's empire, rising tensions among his close allies, and Pammi's fearless return.

Take a look at the trailer

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

'Ek Badnaam Aashram' is one of the most loved Indian series on OTT platforms. It is set to dominate the screens once again with its upcoming season. The next season is set to premiere soon on Amazon MX Player.

Meanwhile, the series will be available for streaming from February 27 on Amazon MX Player. Viewers can watch it through Amazon's mobile app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.

