BJP Assam Pradesh organised blood donation camps across the state to observe the first death anniversary of singer Zubeen Garg. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma donated blood and urged people to remember the artist through service to humanity.

A Tribute Through Service

In observance of the first death anniversary of Assam's singing legend Zubeen Garg, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh, organised blood donation camps across the state, paying a profound and heartfelt tribute to the legendary artist through the noble spirit of humanitarian service.

At the blood donation camp organised at the BJP Assam Pradesh State headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Basistha, Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma personally donated blood and participated in this noble humanitarian initiative. With the deeply meaningful appeal, “Remember Zubeen not through songs alone, but through service,” the Chief Minister emphasised that the most befitting way to honour Zubeen Garg’s immortal memory is to transform remembrance into service to humanity.

Over 1,800 Units of Blood Collected Statewide

In a press statement, BJP Assam Pradesh state spokesperson Manas Sarania informed that a total of 1,869 units of blood were collected through blood donation camps organised by the Party at various locations across Assam. Of these, 116 units of blood were collected at the camp held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan.

Assam Government Ministers Ashok Singhal and Bimal Borah also donated blood, setting an exemplary example of social responsibility and humanitarian commitment. Leaders, karyakartas and well-wishers of the Party also came forward spontaneously to donate blood and offer their heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg.

CM Sarma's Personal Homage

Expressing his appreciation for the organisation of this noble initiative, Chief Minister Sarma thanked every karyakarta of the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the Party’s State President Dilip Saikia.

Recalling his personal association with Zubeen Garg and the many memorable moments they had shared together, the Chief Minister said that Zubeen possessed a distinctive and deeply rooted vision for Assam. He was not merely a musical artiste; his contribution to the cultural and social life of Assam, his unique way of showing the path forward, and above all, his profound love for the people of Assam will ensure that he remains eternally enshrined in the heart of every Assamese.

The statewide blood donation programme transformed the remembrance of Zubeen Garg from mere songs and words into a noble pledge to save human lives. For an artiste whose music touched countless hearts, perhaps no tribute could be more meaningful than this, for a single drop of blood has the power to give someone a new lease of life.