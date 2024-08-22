Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeks CM Mamata Banerjee's help; actress share Instagram story; read details

    Bollywood actress turned BJP MP Kangana Ranaut asks Mamata Banerjee for help after the director of the film The Diary Of West Bengal goes missing in Kolkata. She also revealed that a case was filed against the director after the trailer's release.

    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 3:22 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut, a Bollywood actress and politician, has asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to assist in the search for director Sanoj Kumar Mishra, who has reportedly gone missing in Kolkata. Sanoj directed the film The Diary of West Bengal, which sparked a controversy following the trailer's publication. According to reports, the West Bengal government has launched a lawsuit against the director.

    Kangana revealed what happened with Sanoj in her Instagram story: "He is Sanoj Kumar Mishra. He has directed a film called The Diary of West Bengal. After the trailer of his movie was released, Mamata Banerjee government filed a case on him, and he went to Kolkata on 14th August to attend the court hearing of the same."

    Along with sharing the photo of the filmmaker, Kangana added, "He reached Kolkata and went missing. His wife is calling me everyday she is beyond devastated last night she left for Bengal, I request @mamataofficial to help poor lady find her husband. Thanks."

    A few days ago, the director stated his anxiety and concern for his safety. In one of his social media posts, Sanoj warned that anything may happen to him. He also mentioned that he is'stressed' about the film's release. The film is slated to be released on August 30. 

    "I'm broken down by government pressure and suppressive policy over this movie, I'll never talked negative to you but I'm in very problem with me Anything can happen anytime ... I couldn't reply to your congratulatory messages that's why I'm under pressure from all sides," he tagged one of his Instagram videos. He just went Chitrakoot to seek Guru Swami Ram Bhadracharya Ji's blessings. 

